GOP state senator: Removing Confederate statues is about ‘erasing the history of the white people’

On Wednesday, as the George Floyd protests continued to rage, Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA) announced that a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in the state capital of Richmond would be taken down.
But GOP state Sen. Amanda Chase wasn’t pleased with the move. In a live broadcast on Facebook, Chase, who plans to run for governor in 2021, blasted the decision, and suggested that it was an attack on white people.
“It disturbs me whenever I see people — let’s be honest, there is an overt effort here to erase all white history,” she said. “That’s what they’re looking at doing. Listen, our grandfathers were guilty of slavery, and that is wrong … but that wasn’t all that Lee and others were known for. They did other things. You know, there is not one human being who has not committed a sin.”
The opposition to Confederate monuments, she added, is “all about shoving this down people’s throats and erasing the history of the white people.”
Chase has previously drawn controversy for claiming that the Equal Rights Amendment isn’t necessary since she has a gun, and that rape survivors are “naive and unprepared” for not having been armed.
Watch below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.