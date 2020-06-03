GOP state senator: Removing Confederate statues is about ‘erasing the history of the white people’

On Wednesday, as the George Floyd protests continued to rage, Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA) announced that a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in the state capital of Richmond would be taken down.

But GOP state Sen. Amanda Chase wasn’t pleased with the move. In a live broadcast on Facebook, Chase, who plans to run for governor in 2021, blasted the decision, and suggested that it was an attack on white people.

“It disturbs me whenever I see people — let’s be honest, there is an overt effort here to erase all white history,” she said. “That’s what they’re looking at doing. Listen, our grandfathers were guilty of slavery, and that is wrong … but that wasn’t all that Lee and others were known for. They did other things. You know, there is not one human being who has not committed a sin.”

The opposition to Confederate monuments, she added, is “all about shoving this down people’s throats and erasing the history of the white people.”

Chase has previously drawn controversy for claiming that the Equal Rights Amendment isn’t necessary since she has a gun, and that rape survivors are “naive and unprepared” for not having been armed.

Watch below: