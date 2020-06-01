Quantcast
GOP’s Tom Cotton calls for 101st Airborne Division to put down ‘antifa terrorists’

June 1, 2020

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Monday said that it was time to call in the United States armed forces to put down rioting in American cities.

“Anarchy, rioting, and looting needs to end tonight,” he wrote on Twitter. “If local law enforcement is overwhelmed and needs backup, let’s see how tough these Antifa terrorists are when they’re facing off with the 101st Airborne Division. We need to have zero tolerance for this destruction.”

As a recent analysis at Just Security explains, presidents face “critical legal restrictions under both the Posse Comitatus Act and the Insurrection Act” when it comes to deploying military force for domestic law enforcement.

In sum, the president must receive a request for military assistance from a state legislature or governor before deploying the military for domestic law enforcement. The last time this was invoked was 28 years ago, when then-California Gov. Pete Wilson asked President George H.W. Bush for federal help in putting down the 1992 Los Angeles riots.


#BunkerBoy Trump mocked for telling mayors and governors ‘most of you are weak’ after reports he hid from protesters

4 mins ago

June 1, 2020

President Donald Trump lashed out at mayors and governors in a conference call about the protests across the nation in the wake of multiple deaths of unarmed people of color.

In the call, Trump told the leaders "most of you are weak," and then proceeded to tell them they must arrest and jail protesters for 10 years.

It was a comment that prompted many to mock the president because less than 24 hours earlier, Americans learned that Trump was rushed to the White House bunker on Friday, when just a few hundred protesters surrounded the building on Friday. As protests escalated Saturday and Sunday, the crowds grew larger and more hostile. It's unclear if Trump spent Saturday and Sunday night in the bunker as well.

WATCH: Kansas City riot police snatch black man and throw him face down after he shames them for violence

10 mins ago

June 1, 2020

Video captured on Sunday seems to show police attacking a black protester after he criticized their ability to keep people safe.

The video was posted on Twitter early Monday morning.

"What @kcpolice did today was UNFORGIVABLE and UNFORGETTABLE," the caption reads.

In the video, a man who is black tells the police that they "overreact in the moment."

"If you ain't got the balls to protect the streets like you were paid to do, turn in your damn badge," the protester can be heard shouting at a line of riot police.

"Prematurely shooting people, prematurely using excessive force, get your scary ass on somewhere," the protester continues. At that point, no less than seven police in riot gear approach the protester, who is several yards away.

Minneapolis police union boss attacks ‘violent criminal’ George Floyd in letter to members

14 mins ago

June 1, 2020

Lt. Bob Kroll, the president of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, sent out an email to his members on Monday in which he attacked the late George Floyd as a "violent criminal" and vowed to defend the officers who were fired in the wake of his death.

In the letter, which was posted on Twitter by Star Tribune reporter Libor Jan, Kroll accuses the media of covering up for Floyd's alleged criminal past in order to attack Minneapolis police.

"What is not being told is the violent criminal history of George Floyd," Kroll wrote. "The media will not air this."

