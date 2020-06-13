Gov. Newsom’s election order blocked after California Republicans sue over his emergency powers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California judge on Friday suspended an executive order from Gov. Gavin Newsom that tells counties how to conduct a vote-by-mail election this November, temporarily blocking one of the emergency measures Newsom issued because of the coronavirus outbreak.The setback to Newsom in Sutter County Superior Court may be short-lived. State lawmakers this week advanced bills that would effectively do what Newsom ordered in directing counties to send mail-in ballots for the upcoming election.“COVID is not going to be gone by November,” said Democratic state Sen. Richard Pan of Sac…
2020 Election
Trump aides were furious when ‘That woman!’ Melania refused to come to DC to ‘calm’ the president down: report
According to yet another excerpt from an upcoming book on Melania Trump's relationship Donald Trump -- including the early presidential years -- the Washington Post reports that friends and aides of the president with furious that the first lady held out on joining the president at the White House with one Trump pal reportedly exclaiming, "That woman! She will be the end of him."
2020 Election
‘Abusive deadbeat dad’ Trump is ‘running out of time’ as voters wise up to his game: conservative
In a column for the Daily Beast, conservative commentator Matt Lewis said that Americans are finally seeing Donald Trump for "abusive deadbeat dad" that he is -- and it will cost him the election.
Lewis -- who renounced the Republican Party after they spent three years of backing the president no matter what he does -- now sees Joe Biden as the antidote to the poisonous rhetoric and actions of the President.
2020 Election
HBO’s Maher drops the hammer on Republicans for standing by for 3 years and doing nothing to stop Trump
As part of his "New Rules" segment on HBO's Real Time, host N Bill Maher slammed Republican lawmakers who have done nothing to rein in Donald Trump for over three years as he has run roughshod over national policies, political norms and common decency.
Equating the president to someone who doles out rough sex, Maher said the GOP has needed to use their "safe word" to get him to stop since the moment he began running for office and called Mexicans "rapists."
"It was soon evident that no line was going to be drawn in matters of behavior," the HBO host explained. "Mocking the handicapped, bragging about your dick at the debates, grabbing p*ssies -- all good."