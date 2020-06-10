Quantcast
Gun-toting racist threatens to kill Black family after teen accidentally brushes against his car

Published

2 hours ago

on

A racist Georgia man exploded in violent threats after a Black teenager brushed against his car by accident.

Thomas Langdale was arrested Friday in connection with the incident, which was recorded on video by a witness, in a Kingsland grocery store parking lot, where a black family had gone while celebrating their son’s high school graduation, reported WJAX-TV.

“He yelled out, ‘I’ve been watching him in my rearview mirror, he doesn’t need to brush up against my car,'” recalled father Eric Dawson. “‘He’s not worth enough to brush up against my car, don’t ever come up beside my car again.’”

Dawson said Langdale pointed a gun and used a racial slur to threaten him outside Winn-Dixie.

“He pointed it directly at me in my face, all I could see was the barrel of that gun,” Dawson said. “Then he said, ‘I’ll shoot you. I’ll kill you.’”

“I said ‘Put the gun down,'” Dawson said. “‘Fight me, fight me.'”

At that point a bystander intervened, and police later arrested Langdale for aggravated assault.

