Quantcast
Connect with us

‘He didn’t do anything!’ Wisconsin cops jump man on bicycle as peaceful protesters object

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, a Twitter user posted an incident in Milwaukee, Wisconsin involving a line of police officers and a crowd of peaceful protesters.

In the video, the officers can be seen charging a man on a bicycle, jumping on him as he collapsed. “F**king scum!” the man recording the video can be heard shouting. “He didn’t do anything! F**k you!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The police then gassed the crowd and fired rubber bullets, as people in the crowd shouted “Don’t shoot!” and “We are peaceful!”

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘They want to kill us’: Police in Massachusetts slammed for tear-gassing black protesters

Published

6 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

The racial dynamics that launched nationwide protests were on full display in Brockton, Massachusetts on Tuesday night.

Here are some of the videos from the scene.

Brockton is the Blackest city in Massachusetts, nestled in a racist county with some of the worst inequality in the state.

Tonight, the cops are opening fire into a completely peaceful crowd. #BlackLivesMattter pic.twitter.com/JJpho9iYKm

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Spider-Man scales Manhattan Bridge — as NYPD corner protesters on the structure: report

Published

35 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

Protesters on the Manhattan Bridge in New York City were greeted by a fascinating sight as a person wearing a Spiderman costume climbed the structure.

Tense situation in Manhattan - we’re at the Manhattan bridge where it crosses into Brooklyn. Police are blocking protesters from crossing into Manhattan. Protesters are chanting: let us through. Curfew went into effect at 8pmET https://t.co/PMDkll0RG0

— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 3, 2020

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘No idea’: Defense Secretary claims he didn’t know White House was going to forcibly disperse protesters

Published

43 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

On Tuesday, NBC News held an interview with Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, who denied advance knowledge of the White House's actions against peaceful protesters the day before.

"I thought I was going to do two things: to see some damage and to talk to the troops," said Esper. "I didn't know where I was going. I wanted to see how much damage actually happened." He said he believed they were only going to observe the damage to the bathroom in Lafayette Square, which had been vandalized.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image