‘He didn’t do anything!’ Wisconsin cops jump man on bicycle as peaceful protesters object
On Tuesday, a Twitter user posted an incident in Milwaukee, Wisconsin involving a line of police officers and a crowd of peaceful protesters.
In the video, the officers can be seen charging a man on a bicycle, jumping on him as he collapsed. “F**king scum!” the man recording the video can be heard shouting. “He didn’t do anything! F**k you!”
The police then gassed the crowd and fired rubber bullets, as people in the crowd shouted “Don’t shoot!” and “We are peaceful!”
Watch below:
This Just took place in Milwaukee, WI.
PEACEFUL PROTEST, 100+ cops show up for no reason. 10 cops jump on a guy filming on his bike, not doing anything, police throw tear gas and start shooting at rubber bullets at unarmed civilians who were even chanting “we are peaceful”. pic.twitter.com/5JxvNcdJGc
— Biion (@BiionFN) June 3, 2020