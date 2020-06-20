Here is the line from Trump’s Tulsa rally that you’ll likely see in 2020 campaign ads

President Donald Trump on Saturday spoke for 101 minutes during a campaign rally in Tulsa.

There was one line in the speech that stood out.

“When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find people, you’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people, ‘slow the testing down,’” Trump said.

It was quickly suggested that Trump’s line would be seen in campaign ads.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A thousand Democratic ad makers just grinned from ear to ear,” former Obama campaign staffer Tim Fullerton posted on Twitter.

The Lincoln Project, which has been producing hard-hitting ads against the president, also noticed the admission.

“Trump just admitted that he told his team to slow down the testing,” the group noted.

Here’s what others were saying about Trump’s statement on COVID-19 testing:

Trump tonight: “When you do testing to that extent, you are gonna find more people, you’re gonna find more cases. So I said to my people: ‘Slow the testing down, please.’” Health officials say this is the exact opposite of what the US should be doing right now. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

! Trump says testing is a "double-edged sword" because you find even lots of minor cases, then adds, "I said to my people, 'Slow the testing down, please.'" He has never before said he asked anyone to slow down testing — this has been an allegation by his opponents. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I'm not a doctor or lawyer, but it sure seems like a "president" admitting he intentionally slowed down testing of the most deadly disease we've seen is a pretty big fucking crime. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump just told the crowd in Tulsa that he told his Administration to “slow the testing down, please” so the coronavirus infection numbers look lower. He is putting our lives at risk to help his re-election chances? How disgusting. — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) June 21, 2020

Testing is the only way to know how widespread the coronavirus is, which is the only way to plan an effective response. Trump admitted tonight that he deliberately tried to thwart this process. https://t.co/tbU3bQZwP6 — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) June 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump admitted to his rally audience tonight that he told his team to slow down COVID-19 testing for the American people because new infections were harming perceptions of his performance. How could any American support such brazen, harmful acts self-interest against the country? — Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) June 21, 2020

My god. Trump just admitted that he intentionally slowed down coronavirus testing in order to keep the numbers down. He’s hinted at this before, but he never admitted it outright until tonight. 120,000 Americans are dead. https://t.co/pMCRwSAv4s — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) June 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

If this is true, Americans are dying because of it. https://t.co/fjiFwoHegp — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) June 21, 2020

This was Trump's strategy all along: NO TESTING = NO CASES That he is now admitting it on national TV is criminal. Trump is responsible for 120,000 deaths!#TrumpDeathToll120K — MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) June 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT