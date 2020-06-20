Quantcast
Here is the line from Trump's Tulsa rally that you'll likely see in 2020 campaign ads

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump on Saturday spoke for 101 minutes during a campaign rally in Tulsa.

There was one line in the speech that stood out.

“When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find people, you’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people, ‘slow the testing down,’” Trump said.

It was quickly suggested that Trump’s line would be seen in campaign ads.

“A thousand Democratic ad makers just grinned from ear to ear,” former Obama campaign staffer Tim Fullerton posted on Twitter.

The Lincoln Project, which has been producing hard-hitting ads against the president, also noticed the admission.

“Trump just admitted that he told his team to slow down the testing,” the group noted.

Here’s what others were saying about Trump’s statement on COVID-19 testing:

2020 Election

