Here is the line from Trump’s Tulsa rally that you’ll likely see in 2020 campaign ads
President Donald Trump on Saturday spoke for 101 minutes during a campaign rally in Tulsa.
There was one line in the speech that stood out.
“When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find people, you’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people, ‘slow the testing down,’” Trump said.
It was quickly suggested that Trump’s line would be seen in campaign ads.
“A thousand Democratic ad makers just grinned from ear to ear,” former Obama campaign staffer Tim Fullerton posted on Twitter.
The Lincoln Project, which has been producing hard-hitting ads against the president, also noticed the admission.
“Trump just admitted that he told his team to slow down the testing,” the group noted.
Here’s what others were saying about Trump’s statement on COVID-19 testing:
Trump tonight: “When you do testing to that extent, you are gonna find more people, you’re gonna find more cases. So I said to my people: ‘Slow the testing down, please.’”
Health officials say this is the exact opposite of what the US should be doing right now.
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 21, 2020
! Trump says testing is a "double-edged sword" because you find even lots of minor cases, then adds, "I said to my people, 'Slow the testing down, please.'" He has never before said he asked anyone to slow down testing — this has been an allegation by his opponents.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 21, 2020
I'm not a doctor or lawyer, but it sure seems like a "president" admitting he intentionally slowed down testing of the most deadly disease we've seen is a pretty big fucking crime.
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 21, 2020
Trump just told the crowd in Tulsa that he told his Administration to “slow the testing down, please” so the coronavirus infection numbers look lower.
He is putting our lives at risk to help his re-election chances? How disgusting.
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) June 21, 2020
Testing is the only way to know how widespread the coronavirus is, which is the only way to plan an effective response. Trump admitted tonight that he deliberately tried to thwart this process. https://t.co/tbU3bQZwP6
— Eric Geller (@ericgeller) June 21, 2020
Trump admitted to his rally audience tonight that he told his team to slow down COVID-19 testing for the American people because new infections were harming perceptions of his performance. How could any American support such brazen, harmful acts self-interest against the country?
— Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) June 21, 2020
My god. Trump just admitted that he intentionally slowed down coronavirus testing in order to keep the numbers down. He’s hinted at this before, but he never admitted it outright until tonight. 120,000 Americans are dead. https://t.co/pMCRwSAv4s
— John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️🌈 (@aravosis) June 21, 2020
If this is true, Americans are dying because of it. https://t.co/fjiFwoHegp
— Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) June 21, 2020
This was Trump's strategy all along:
NO TESTING = NO CASES
That he is now admitting it on national TV is criminal.
Trump is responsible for 120,000 deaths!#TrumpDeathToll120K
— MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) June 21, 2020
Here's the clip of Trump admitting he called for slowing down the testing. You will DEFINITELY be seeing this clip many times again before November. https://t.co/Jr5GYCFHHQ
— Zack Ford (@ZackFord) June 21, 2020
2020 Election
Here is the line from Trump’s Tulsa rally that you’ll likely see in 2020 campaign ads
President Donald Trump on Saturday spoke for 101 minutes during a campaign rally in Tulsa.
There was one line in the speech that stood out.
“When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find people, you’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people, ‘slow the testing down,'” Trump said.
It was quickly suggested that Trump's line would be seen in campaign ads.
"A thousand Democratic ad makers just grinned from ear to ear," former Obama campaign staffer Tim Fullerton posted on Twitter.
2020 Election
‘Pitiful turnout’: Trump mocked for ‘hilariously weak’ attendance at Tulsa rally held during coronavirus pandemic
President Donald Trump and VP Mike Pence scrapped plans to address an overflow crowd outside his Tulsa rally after lower-than-expected turnout at his Tulsa rally on Saturday.
Trump's campaign claimed that over 1,000,000 supporters had signed up for the event.
Here's some of what people were saying about the small turnout:
Pitiful turnout at Trump's Tulsa hate rally. Trump boasted a million tickets? Looks like most who signed up were trolling 😂 Also, Trump has cancelled his planned speech to the overflow crowd because there IS no overflow. #TrumpIsALoser https://t.co/E3tDhL4jmq
2020 Election
Trump scraps speech to overflow area of Tulsa rally as turnout looks ‘well below campaign’s expectations’: report
President Donald Trump hoped for a huge crowd in Tulsa as he restarts his 2020 presidential campaign after leaving the trail due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump's campaign had bragged that over one million people had signed up for tickets and there were plans for Trump to address an overflow area outside as the campaign assumed they would fill the 19,000 seat BOK Center.
However, turnout appears to not be as high as anticipated.
Astead Westley of The New York Times posted a photo of light attendance inside the building.
https://twitter.com/AsteadWesley/status/1274467107070193666