Quantcast
Connect with us

Here’s how Trump could turn the COVID-19 vaccine into a dangerous re-election gimmick

Published

1 min ago

on

A pair of public health experts warned just how easily — and irresponsibly — President Donald Trump could pressure government agencies to approve an unproven coronavirus vaccine to boost his election chances.

Vaccines require the completion of large, prospective, placebo-controlled studies of safety and effectiveness before they can safely be used, but Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel and Dr. Paul Offit published a column in the New York Times showing how the president could demand an Emergency Use Authorization for an unproven COVID-19 vaccine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These authorizations only require that the F.D.A. finds it ‘reasonable to believe’ that a vaccine ‘may be effective’ in preventing a life-threatening disease for it to be put on the market, without being formally licensed,” the physicians wrote.

That would allow Trump to hold a news conference declaring victory over the pandemic just days before the election, but Emanuel and Offit said there’s not enough time before then to properly develop a vaccine.

“Giving people a false sense of being protected will most likely lead to serious outbreaks of the disease as people reduce their compliance with physical distancing and other public health measures,” wrote Emanuel, professor of medical ethics and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania, and Offit, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania and co-inventor of the rotavirus vaccine.

“If only 20,000 participants receive the vaccine, serious but rare side effects might be missed,” they added. “If such harms eventually arise, it could further erode a fragile vaccine confidence and threaten the ability to get enough people vaccinated to establish herd immunity. That would be a disaster.”

Trump and pharmaceutical companies would be sorely tempted to rush a vaccine to market, but Emanuel and Offit called for more caution to prevent the pandemic from becoming worse.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thousands of Americans have already died as Donald Trump has perpetually postponed effective public health interventions and made poor therapeutic recommendations,” they wrote. “We must be on alert to prevent him from corrupting the rigorous assessment of safety and effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines in order to pull an October vaccine surprise to try to win re-election.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Survivors of military dictatorships horrified by Trump’s brutal threats against protesters

Published

30 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

Watching U.S. troops face off against protesters brings up painful memories for survivors of military dictatorships.

Ana María Careaga was kidnapped and tortured at 16 by Argentina's military dictatorship, and her mother was murdered, and she said recent events under President Donald Trump deeply worried her, reported The Guardian.

“What’s happening is very dangerous in a way similar to the dictatorships we had to endure in South America,” said Careaga, the co-director of the Instituto Espacio Memoria, which memorializes the junta's victims. “Trump is shielding himself behind religious symbols while trying to seduce people to vote for him in the name of freedom, when it is precisely their freedom that leaders like him plan to abolish.”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

GOP’s 2020 election plans crippled by out of control cops: report

Published

46 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, Republicans who were planning to run on a law and order platform as part of their pitch to remain in power in the 2020 election are seeing it slip away due to an avalanche of viral videos showing out-of-control cops assaulting -- and sometimes killing -- Americans.

With Republican plans to run on a strong economy in tatters due to fallout from the coronavirus pandemic that has added 40 million to the unemployment rolls, Republicans had hoped to run as the party of law and order -- which President Donald Trump continues to tweet every day -- only to see the tide turn against police since the videoed killing of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis cops.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump mocks Mitt Romney for taking part in Black Lives Matter protest

Published

47 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday mocked Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for taking part in a Black Lives Matter demonstration on Sunday.

The president posted a video of Romney marching in the protests and then attacked him for his supposed lack of sincerity.

"Tremendous sincerity, what a guy," the president wrote. "Hard to believe, with this kind of political talent, his numbers would 'tank' so badly in Utah!"

Romney marched with demonstrators demanding reforms to America's police departments and he said he was marching "to make sure that people understand that Black Lives Matter."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image