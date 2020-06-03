Quantcast
Connect with us

Here’s why your coronavirus stimulus payment was smaller than you expected

Published

1 min ago

on

Wondering why you didn’t get the full $1,200 stimulus payment you heard about?

If you earned more than $75,000 last year, or earned more than $150,000 as a married couple, your check was reduced according to a formula in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Individuals with adjusted gross incomes less than $75,000 were eligible for $1,200 in benefits, along with married couples with adjusted gross incomes below $150,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The amounts decreased $5 for every $100 of income above the $75,000/$150,000 line. Those earning more than $99,000 ($198,000 for married couples) received nothing.

The feds also dished out $500 for every qualifying dependent child younger than 17.

If you’re receiving Social Security or government disability payments you should have received your payment sometime in May.

Missing your check or direct deposit? The IRS has created a handy “Get My Payment” website to track the status of the economic impact payments.

AlterNet Finance has a disclosure policy regarding writers and their investments. You can read it here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Officer resigns from Oklahoma police department after being told he couldn’t take a knee with protesters

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 3, 2020

By

After being told he wasn't allowed to take a knee with protesters in Oklahoma over the weekend, a police officer resigned from the force, KOCO reports.

The officer, who is not identified by name in the report, posted a video that went viral where he explains his actions. According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, the officer was needed to guard jail inmates during a protest. The officer says he was told he couldn't protest outright.

Continue Reading

Activism

Defense secretary throws Trump under the bus: ‘I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act’

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 3, 2020

By

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Wednesday seemed to be at odds with President Donald Trump when it comes to invoking the Insurrection Act to quell protests over the killing of George Floyd.

Esper explained at a press conference that members of the National Guard had been deployed to keep order "in support of local law enforcement."

"The option to use active duty forces should only be used as a matter of last resort and only in the most urgent and dire of situations," he explained. "We are not in one of those situations now."

"I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act," Esper insisted, referencing Trump's threat to use the law against protesters.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ‘inspection’ excuse for bunker visit sets off howls of laughter

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump denied reports that he was whisked away to the White House's underground bunker, and his excuse prompted widespread ridicule.

The president insisted he only went to down to the bunker for a brief Friday-night inspection, adding that he'd visited the bunker only "two and a half times," but his claims didn't fly with many social media users.

Like that time my husband and his buddies went to a strip club, they were only there for an inspection. #BunkerTrump https://t.co/agw3YguJJj

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image