Here’s why your coronavirus stimulus payment was smaller than you expected

Wondering why you didn’t get the full $1,200 stimulus payment you heard about?
If you earned more than $75,000 last year, or earned more than $150,000 as a married couple, your check was reduced according to a formula in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Individuals with adjusted gross incomes less than $75,000 were eligible for $1,200 in benefits, along with married couples with adjusted gross incomes below $150,000.
The amounts decreased $5 for every $100 of income above the $75,000/$150,000 line. Those earning more than $99,000 ($198,000 for married couples) received nothing.
The feds also dished out $500 for every qualifying dependent child younger than 17.
If you’re receiving Social Security or government disability payments you should have received your payment sometime in May.
Missing your check or direct deposit? The IRS has created a handy “Get My Payment” website to track the status of the economic impact payments.
AlterNet Finance has a disclosure policy regarding writers and their investments. You can read it here.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.