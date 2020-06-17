‘He’s no patriot’: Disturbed Americans question why Bolton refused to speak out about Trump revelations during impeachment

New revelations released by the Wall Street Journal in John Bolton’s book are sending Americans into a flood of frustration and angry as the former national security adviser continues to tell information he refused to tell under oath.

There were sketchy deals with China, a discussion with Xi Jinping about staying in office longer, and disgust by State Department Secretary Mike Pompeo at President Donald Trump’s stupidity.

There were also revelations that Trump begged China for help, adding them to the growing list of countries he has begged to help him for his reelection in November. Trump, who has hundreds of millions of campaign dollars in the bank, tried to bribe Ukraine to help him with the election and he’s now been outed for asking Russia and China for help.

Twitter users are still furious at Bolton for refusing to step forward and do the right thing during the impeachment trial or the House hearings leading up to the impeachment vote.

See the comments below:

So Bolton sat in on several instances where Donald Trump betrayed the country and/or broke the law and his reaction was to save it all for his book? Patriotism, GOP style. — Annie Gabston-Howell- (@AnnieGabstonH) June 17, 2020

Let us not forget that Bolton could have walked up to a microphone on ANY DAY BACK THEN and said: "If asked, here is what I will confirm under oath." He refused to appear voluntarily before the House, but wanted the Senate to compel him. Too clever a game, and here we are now. https://t.co/wpVLELUIOk — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 17, 2020

Ask them point blank whether they think Bolton or Trump is lying. — Frank Wells (@FrankTracy) June 17, 2020

Here's an idea: subpoena Bolton to testify before the House again.Then have a vote to censure Donald Trump…and get all the House Republicans on record before the election. If Bolton refuses to appear, Dems can read excerpts from Bolton's book and invite Trump&Co to testify. — Jim Mangum (@saintmaker52) June 17, 2020

We knew the books were already in warehouses and now the press has it. Why would he try to halt publication now? The issue should not be whether Bolton should have testified (he should have), but what was Trump doing? We need to concentrate on getting him out of office. — Richard Freedland JD (@RickFreedland) June 17, 2020

I’ve seen several people say the most shocking claim in Bolton’s book is that Trump told Xi he should keep building concentration camps for Uighurs. Why is that shocking from the man who made concentration camps and ripping families apart U.S. policy? — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 17, 2020

The most important lines in the article about @AmbJohnBolton book is the last sentence attached. Trump et. al will claim this story of China collusion is false – AND it's a national security issue if Bolton tells the exact words Trump used – in an event theyll say didn't happen. pic.twitter.com/m0VlaTYQsn — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 17, 2020

John Bolton knew about serious wrongdoing by the President of the United States. What possessed him to remain silent and go out of his way to avoid testifying during an ongoing impeachment inquiry? What kind of person does that? — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) June 17, 2020

An outcome where a court blocks the publication of John Bolton's book, preventing him from getting any royalties, but reporters with advance copies of the book publish all the newsworthy bits, strikes me as the most just outcome. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) June 17, 2020

This bill was sent to Trump's desk three weeks ago.

He signed it into law today, within hours of Bolton's allegations. https://t.co/ihQxXV5GMD — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) June 17, 2020

"Trump closed by saying Lighthizer would be in charge of the deal-making, and Jared Kushner would also be involved, at which point all the Chinese perked up and smiled." — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) June 17, 2020

Bolton denouncing Dems for not doing more to investigate things he didn’t tell them about… https://t.co/e9XIQpdONG — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 17, 2020

Bolton’s staff were asked to testify before the House to Trump’s abuses, and did. They had a lot to lose and showed real courage. When Bolton was asked, he refused, and said he’d sue if subpoenaed. Instead, he saved it for a book. Bolton may be an author, but he’s no patriot. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 17, 2020

3. Bolton book shows how Xi plays Trump. How many other autocrats do this? What do Putin & Erdogan say to him? At a Dec. 2018 dinner in Buenos Aires: "Xi said the U.S. had too many elections, because he didn’t want to switch away from Trump, who nodded approvingly." pic.twitter.com/8zJV3taSQD — Edward Wong (@ewong) June 17, 2020

Bolton will go down as another political Hack of a different stripe. A truly sick fool willing to hurt Americans just like Comey's posse — etta rufus (@EttaRufus) June 17, 2020

John Bolton is not merely a coward. John Bolton sold out his country for a f***ing book deal. That goes way beyond cowardice. — Paul Katz ☥ 🏳️‍🌈 (@PaulKatz9) June 17, 2020

🤦‍♀️I totally agree Adam.Bolton is no patriot!👊 https://t.co/7BJlVTWCGZ — Shari Barry (@ShariBarry17) June 17, 2020

I'm fine with Bolton insofar as he exposes the dangerous sheer incompetence of this Administration, but I'm not going to give him plaudits for coming forward now when he had a perfect opportunity to face the Senate before he was selling a book. — Jeff @ 🏡 (@Darchmare) June 17, 2020

So Bolton knew that Trump had asked ANOTHER foreign leader for help with his election PRIOR to the infamous Ukraine call. What I want to know is whether Senate Republicans—particularly the ones on intel—knew, and whether it was the reason he was never compelled to testify. — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) June 17, 2020

Also Republicans knew all the Bolton stuff and still did nothing. — ɱąŗş (@marswalker3000) June 17, 2020

I'm convinced there is worse stuff in there…Which makes Bolton's silence more bewildering. — Tony Pirkl (@tpirkl) June 17, 2020

both bolton and trump can be equally horrible yes https://t.co/2kaPG6zEee — bryson (@Bryson_M) June 17, 2020

Bolton sold us out for a profit. Seems to me @AmbJohnBolton and trump are cut from the same cloth. Grifters gotta grift. — Eyebyte (@eyebyteDC) June 17, 2020

What if I told you…you can read Bolton's book without giving him money? Check it out from the library. We'll be buying it for historical purposes anyway. If your library doesn't have it, use interlibrary loan. Don't make it profitable. #BoltonBook — Jonathan Harwell (@shqippy) June 17, 2020

Bolton is trash. If he spoke up maybe we’d be rid Trump’s bitchass. Now we know why he didn’t push China when the virus started. I knew they had to have something on him. — Nicole✨ (@KookyCoco) June 17, 2020

It is clear now that John Bolton's testimony would have forced @SenateGOP Republicans to convict @realDonaldTrump, they knew that and that's why they refused to call him as a witness. — Edan Clay 🇺🇸 (@EdanClay) June 17, 2020