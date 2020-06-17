Quantcast
'He's no patriot': Disturbed Americans question why Bolton refused to speak out about Trump revelations during impeachment

Published

1 min ago

on

Commentary

New revelations released by the Wall Street Journal in John Bolton’s book are sending Americans into a flood of frustration and angry as the former national security adviser continues to tell information he refused to tell under oath.

There were sketchy deals with China, a discussion with Xi Jinping about staying in office longer, and disgust by State Department Secretary Mike Pompeo at President Donald Trump’s stupidity.

There were also revelations that Trump begged China for help, adding them to the growing list of countries he has begged to help him for his reelection in November. Trump, who has hundreds of millions of campaign dollars in the bank, tried to bribe Ukraine to help him with the election and he’s now been outed for asking Russia and China for help.

Twitter users are still furious at Bolton for refusing to step forward and do the right thing during the impeachment trial or the House hearings leading up to the impeachment vote.

See the comments below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
