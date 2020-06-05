Quantcast
‘Hit her! Hit her!’ Indianapolis cops batter black protester with batons and pepper bullets

Indianapolis police officers are under investigation for beating a black woman with batons and shooting her at close range with pepper balls during protests against police brutality.

In a widely circulated video clip, officers can be seen repeatedly battering the woman with batons and firing less-lethal weapons as she stands still Sunday afternoon at the corner of North Pennsylvania and East Washington streets, reported the Indianapolis Star.

One officer can be seen standing behind the woman with his arms pinning her shoulders back, and he appears to grope her right breast, causing her to break away from his grip.

“Hit her! Hit her!” an officer shouts.

One officer instantly opens fire from a few feet away with a pepper ball gun, and two others set upon her with batons, whacking away at her belly and the backs of her legs as she stands still.

“Get on the ground! Get on the ground!” officers shout.

A white woman approaches, pleading with officers to explain why they were beating the black woman.

“Why her? Why her?” she says. “Why her?”

An officer then shoves the white woman to the ground, and police kneel on both women’s backs and take them into custody.

“Resister,” an unidentified man says off-camera.

It’s not clear what happened just before the 28-second clip begins.

The police department has opened an internal investigation of the arrests, and declined to offer additional information.

The newspaper was unable to confirm the identities of either woman in the video or the individual who recorded the video.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Trump supporters desperately grasp at a new ‘gotcha’ to discredit a national social justice uprising

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

Unable to defend the extrajudicial killing of black people by the police or the viciousness of police assaults on peaceful protesters, conservatives are grasping desperately at a new gotcha to discredit the recent national uprisings: Liberals are a bunch of hypocrites. This time, however, it's got a coronavirus twist, as progressives are being accused of hypocrisy for supporting the protests while allegedly opposing all other social gatherings in the name of "public health."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

One out of three Americans used bleach ‘in non recommended high-risk practices’ to battle coronavirus: CDC report

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

One third of Americans used bleach or other household disinfectants "in non-recommended high risk practices" in attempts to reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus, a new CDC survey finds.

Among the non-recommended practices were using “bleach on food products, applying household cleaning and disinfectant products to skin, and inhaling or ingesting cleaners and disinfectants,” the CDC says, as The Daily Beast reports.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Authorities seize thousands of dollars worth of masks intended to shield protesters from COVID-19: report

Published

13 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

The U.S. Postal Service told a Black Lives Matter-affiliated group that face masks it sent to protect protesters from the new coronavirus were seized by law enforcement, according to a new report.

This article was originally published at Salon

The Movement for Black Lives bought tens of thousands of dollars worth of masks they planned to distribute to protesters marching against George Floyd's death and police brutality across the country, HuffPost reported. But the first shipment of 2,000 masks sent from Oakland to Washington, St. Louis, New York City and Minneapolis never left the state.

Continue Reading
 
 
