‘Holding the Bible up like a Trump steak’: MSNBC’s Mika disgusted by president’s church stunt

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski turned away in disgust from President Donald Trump’s photo opportunity at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

The president walked across Lafayette Park after U.S. Park Police and National Guard troops dispersed peaceful protesters with tear gas, and then posed for a photo with a Bible that some observers believe was held upside-down.

“So the president holding the Bible up like it’s a Trump steak,” Brzezinski said. “It’s so staggeringly kind of empty given other moments in history where presidents have gone to churches and have used prayer to restore calm and fill the hearts of the brokenhearted. I can think of many moments in recent history and I can’t explain it.”