Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Holding the Bible up like a Trump steak’: MSNBC’s Mika disgusted by president’s church stunt

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski turned away in disgust from President Donald Trump’s photo opportunity at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

The president walked across Lafayette Park after U.S. Park Police and National Guard troops dispersed peaceful protesters with tear gas, and then posed for a photo with a Bible that some observers believe was held upside-down.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So the president holding the Bible up like it’s a Trump steak,” Brzezinski said. “It’s so staggeringly kind of empty given other moments in history where presidents have gone to churches and have used prayer to restore calm and fill the hearts of the brokenhearted. I can think of many moments in recent history and I can’t explain it.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Georgia cop warns ‘militarized’ police are pushing America to the brink of ‘war’

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

A police officer in Savannah, Georgia says that the violent clashes that have erupted between police and demonstrators are a direct result of a "militarized" police force that thinks of American citizens the same way an army thinks of citizens in an occupied foreign country.

In an interview with Vox.com, police officer Patrick Skinner, who previously served as a CIA officer overseas, said that the counterinsurgency strategies that the United States has deployed in countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan have been brought home and are being used on demonstrators.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I am now a force to be reckoned with’: Episcopal priest furious after Trump chased her from church with tear gas

Published

24 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

An Episcopal priest who was forcibly removed from her church blasted President Donald Trump for staging a photo opportunity at her house of worship.

Rev. Gini Gerbasi was wearing clerical garb when U.S. Park Police and National Guard troops fired tear gas on her and a group of peaceful protesters to clear the area for the president's unannounced visit, reported Religion News.

“They turned holy ground into a battleground,” Gerbasi said.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump wants to push America into a civil war because he knows he’s losing his re-election: conservative

Published

38 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

Writing for the Daily Beast, conservative -- and former Republican -- Matt Lewis accused Donald Trump of intentionally pushing the country towards a new civil war in order to save his political skin and salvage his chances of being re-elected. 

Pulling no punches, the conservative columnist called out the president for his church and Bible stunt late Monday, which led to the teargassing of peaceful protesters so the president could preen in a photo-op, and claimed it's just another sign of his authoritarian tendencies.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image