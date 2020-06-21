Quantcast
Hollywood poised for big-screen gamble as theaters reopen during COVID-19 crisis

Published

2 hours ago

on

After more than three months of coronavirus-mandated limbo, Hollywood is headed back to the big screen — and hoping that Russell Crowe’s road rage thriller “Unhinged” will jump-start the recovery.

The action film, due out July 10, is set to be the first wide release since US theaters shut their doors in mid-March. Christopher Nolan’s much-hyped “Tenet” will follow soon after.

But will the gamble pay off for those quick-moving studios?

While top theater chains across the country plan to fire up their projectors in the first half of July, screens in badly-hit New York and Los Angeles don’t yet have permission to reopen.

And even with social distancing and sanitation measures boosted, moviegoers’ enthusiasm for piling into dark, enclosed auditoriums amid a possible “second wave” of virus cases may fluctuate.

AMC, the world’s largest theater chain, caused a stir by initially declining to mandate face masks, saying it did not want to be “drawn into a political controversy.”

It did a U-turn on that policy Friday following an outcry.

Everyone from indie distributors to blockbuster studios will be carefully watching to see how the experiment with new theatrical releases proceeds.

“Hollywood is not a place where competitors are known for wishing each other well very often,” said “Unhinged” producer Mark Gill.

“And in this particular circumstance, everybody is hoping we do well.”

His movie bucked the industry trend, shifting its release date forward from September, as larger studios gobbled up all the prime opening slots deeper into 2020.

Solstice Studios decided the lack of competing new titles, and dearth of other distractions such as major sporting events, outweighed the danger of flopping early — which in any case is reduced for a mid-budget, $33 million movie.

“The more we looked at it, it’s risky of course, but it still looked like it was worth doing,” Gill told AFP.

– ‘Worth the risk’ –

“Somebody had to go first — it’s definitely worth the risk,” said Jeff Bock, a senior analyst for industry tracker Exhibitor Relations. “But I think the odds are stacked against it.”

2020 Election

Trump’s firing on SDNY’s Berman has set the stage for a second impeachment: presidential historian

Published

23 mins ago

on

June 21, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN early Sunday morning, presidential historian Douglas Brinkley said the firing of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman puts Donald Trump in line for a second impeachment inquiry -- particularly if he survives the November election.

Speaking with host John King,  and with New York Times' Maggie Haberman saying silence from Republicans over the abrupt and controversial firing of the SDNY prosecutor spoke volumes about they viewed it, Brinkley said the president may have set himself up -- once again -- for impeachment hearings.

"Rings the Richard Nixon bell of cover-up. Nixon had his famous Saturday Night Massacre, October 1973, that was a term coined by coined by Art Buchwald and David Broder, made popular. It was a string of events and Nixon in cover-up mode," Brinkley explained before detailing the series of firings that eventually led to the Watergate hearings.

2020 Election

Trump’s sparsely-attended Tulsa rally exposed his greatest weakness: conservative

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 21, 2020

By

In a column for the Daily Beast, conservative -- and former Republican -- Matt Lewis said Donald Trump's disastrous Tulsa campaign rally before a half-empty arena exposed what will likely dog him through the run-up to November's election.

He has become boring and his fans are tuning him out.

With Twitter in full mockery mode over the poor turnout as evidenced by thousands of unoccupied seats after presidential promises of not only a packed house, but overflow crowds that also did not show up, Lewis wrote that Trump's campaign is in trouble.

Breaking Banner

Britain opens ‘terror’ probe into deadly stabbing spree

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 21, 2020

By

British police said Sunday they were treating a stabbing spree in which a lone assailant killed three people in a park filled with families and friends in the southern English city of Reading as a "terrorism incident".

The Thames Valley police said three people were also seriously injured and they had detained a 25-year-old suspect from the historic town 60 kilometres (35 miles) west of London.

They made no reference to reports that the man was a Libyan national.

Footage showed what appeared to be a large number of counter-terror police performing a controlled explosion at a residence where the suspect is believed to have lived shortly after the Saturday evening attack.

