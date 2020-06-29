‘Homophobic albino robot’ Mike Pence buried in scorn for begging voters to let Trump have four more years to add judges

On Monday, Vice President Mike Pence responded to the Supreme Court’s narrow decision to uphold abortion rights in Louisiana, calling the decision “disappointing” and urging voters to give President Donald Trump another term who can appoint more right-wing Supreme Court justices.

After today’s disappointing decision by SCOTUS, one thing is clear: We need more Conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court. #FourMoreYears — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 29, 2020

Pence’s comment quickly invited contempt and mockery from commenters on social media.

Imagine being so staunchly anti-choice that you're willing to get in bed with mobsters like Trump & Putin, and then botch the pandemic response so that many more Americans die. How is any of that "pro-life," exactly? https://t.co/NSJ3SGFurq — Greg Olear (@gregolear) June 29, 2020

Homophobic Albino Robot — Shelby’s Juice (@JuiceisBetter) June 29, 2020

Translation. We must litigate our unpopular ideas thru the courts.#FakeChristian — NoNoNotNormal (@NoNoNotNormal) June 29, 2020

Not going to happen. You and Trump are both done after this term and have done so much damage to the country and GOP that it will be 30 years before we have another GOP president, senate or house. Good job dude. 130K dead, infection rates breaking records daily, 40m unemp — Soseeopath (@C_Thrasher01) June 29, 2020

Aww, so sorry your ideologue isn't ideologuing to your satisfaction. — Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️‍🌈 (@JediCounselor) June 29, 2020

Seriously, @VP you should read up. Judges take an oath to uphold the rule of LAW, not political parties. When they vote their personal ideology or politics, they should step down.#VoteOutTheGOP — Cynthia J. Palazzolo (@CJPalazzolo) June 29, 2020

Unreal. The Supreme Court already favors conservatives. Where is a fair and just system if it's loaded with only conservative justices? Republicans only know how to cheat. Two words: Merrick Garland — Snark Biscuit (@snark_biscuit) June 29, 2020

You only care about the unborn – not people’s lives

– taking away healthcare

– taking away SNAP benefits

– putting bounties on soldiers

– zero leadership on COVID-19

– 130,000 dead Americans *** not one of these lives have mattered to you ***. YOU ARE NOT PRO LIFE!!! — Healthcare Voter (@RoverGrover) June 29, 2020

More like "Inane virtue signalling to my psychopathic base to cover up the incompetence of my administration" — Invisible Archives (@invisarchives) June 29, 2020

We're getting ready to throw you on "the ash heap of history." Start packing.#adios — Franca Rivera 💙🕊💙 (@FrancaRose33) June 29, 2020

After today’s WONDERFUL decision by SCOTUS, one thing is clear: We need more FAIR justices on the U.S. Supreme Court. Suck it Mike Pence — Helen Armstrong (@HelenArmstrong5) June 29, 2020

