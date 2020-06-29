Quantcast
‘Homophobic albino robot’ Mike Pence buried in scorn for begging voters to let Trump have four more years to add judges

1 min ago

On Monday, Vice President Mike Pence responded to the Supreme Court’s narrow decision to uphold abortion rights in Louisiana, calling the decision “disappointing” and urging voters to give President Donald Trump another term who can appoint more right-wing Supreme Court justices.

Pence’s comment quickly invited contempt and mockery from commenters on social media.

