House Judiciary chairman says Democrats are ‘looking into’ impeaching Bill Barr

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Wednesday, in conversation with reporters, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said House Democrats are “looking into” opening impeachment proceedings against Attorney General William Barr — a reversal from his previous assertion that impeachment would be a “waste of time.”

Nadler’s apparent change of heart comes after a Judiciary Committee hearing into the DOJ, in which officials testified Barr has engaged in a pattern of political interference into the justice system.

Barr himself is scheduled to testify before the Judiciary Committee on July 28.

A Politico reporter tried to profile a group of Black voters — it didn’t go well

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

The worst political journalism results from a reporter parachuting into a community he or she isn't familiar with, interviewing a handful of colorful characters and spinning what they say into a counter-intuitive "report" designed to attract lots of clicks. This kind of "reporting" requires the journalist to approach their subject as if they just descended from an alien ship and have no prior knowledge of American politics. It privileges anecdotes over data, and ultimately makes readers less knowledgeable about what's going on.

In a "letter to Washington" published on Wenesday, Politico's Chief Political Correspondent, Tim Alberta, provides a master-class on this genre. Alberta visited a  cookout in an affluent suburb of Detroit, where he was "dazed" to find a predominantly African-American crowd "who spent Sunday afternoons sipping Mimosas and playing spades." Patronizingly, he writes that "these were Black people who were going to vote." (The title of the piece is ‘I’m Tired of Being the Help,’ which is less offensive than the right-wing rhetoric about African -American voters being stuck on a "Democrat plantation," but not by much.)

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer grills Bolton on his refusal to provide impeachment testimony: ‘Is your conscience clear?’

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

On CNN Wednesday, anchor Wolf Blitzer pressed former National Security Adviser John Bolton on his refusal to testify in the impeachment trial — and Bolton defended his decision.

"You could have made a difference," said Blitzer.

"I don't agree," said Bolton.

"You might have made a difference because you spent 17 months in the inner circles of the White House working with the president, and you might have influenced some of your fellow Republicans," said Blitzer.

"The Democrats in the House, by determining right from the get-go that they were going to focus only on the Ukraine situation ... drove House Republicans who might have been open to a broader consideration, less partisan consideration," insisted Bolton. "They drove those republicans into their partisan corner and it had the same effect in the Senate."

Pence misleads Republicans on Capitol Hill by saying not that many counties have COVID-19 increases: report

Published

37 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence was either given outdated information or he's choosing to ignore the recent COID-19 outbreak making its way through the southern United States.

Speaking to Capitol Hill on Wednesday, the Washington Post cited senators present for the meeting. who revealed Pence was trying to give positive information to the officials concerned about another coronavirus explosion that forces another shutdown.

Pence told the officials that the numbers are rising but it isn't as concerning because the mortality rate isn't increasing. Pence said that this was likely due to new COVID-19 cases being among younger and healthier people. It could also be due to the early days of the latest outbreak. The spike has only been increasing in the past two weeks.

