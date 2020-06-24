House Judiciary chairman says Democrats are ‘looking into’ impeaching Bill Barr

On Wednesday, in conversation with reporters, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said House Democrats are “looking into” opening impeachment proceedings against Attorney General William Barr — a reversal from his previous assertion that impeachment would be a “waste of time.”

A shift from House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler: After saying Sunday impeaching AG Bill Barr is a “waste of time,” he says his committee “may very well” pursue Barr’s impeachment. “We’re looking into that, we may very well,” per @jeremyherb — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked what changed, Nadler says: “I think the weight of the evidence and of what’s happens leads to that conclusion.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 24, 2020

Nadler’s apparent change of heart comes after a Judiciary Committee hearing into the DOJ, in which officials testified Barr has engaged in a pattern of political interference into the justice system.

Barr himself is scheduled to testify before the Judiciary Committee on July 28.