‘How to empty seat’: comedian Sarah Cooper trolls Trump over Tulsa attendance in new video

On Monday, comedian and Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper posted a new video mocking President Donald Trump over his attendance at Saturday’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

As in her previous videos, Cooper — gesticulating wildly — dubbed the president’s voice over her own mouth moving, discussing the campaign’s belief that 1 million people had signed up for the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end, the stadium contained just over 6,000 people, and the campaign was forced to take down the overflow area outside the stadium that they had planned to hold an excess crowd that did not exist.

Watch below: