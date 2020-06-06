Quantcast
Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper shows ‘how to bunker’ like the leader of the free world

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump was ridiculed this week for “barricading himself” inside the White House after he canceled a planned trip to his resort Bedminster, New Jersey.

Some even bestowed the nickname, “bunker boy.”

The bunker, officially known as the Presidential Emergency Operations Center (PEOC), which was constructed by President Franklin Roosevelt following the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Trump, in an interview with Fox News Radio, denied that he was there for protection, saying it was just one of the inspections he conducts.

Comedian Sarah Cooper, who has received acclaim for her lip-syncing videos using Trump’s own words, took on the topic on Saturday.


‘Breadth and scale’ of nationwide protests is ‘staggering’: NYU history professor

Published

47 mins ago

on

June 6, 2020

By

Protests continued to grow in size in cities and towns from coast-to-coast -- and around the world.

"As a historian of social movements in the U.S., I am hard pressed to think of any time in the past when we have had two straight weeks of large-scale protests in hundreds of places, from suburbs to big cities," NYU history Prof. Tom Sugrue posted on Twitter.

"The breadth and scale of #Floyd protests is staggering," he continued.

"We have had some huge one-day demonstrations, e.g. March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom (1963); antinuclear march in NYC (1982), and Women's March (2017). We have widespread, simultaneous protests, such as in the days following MLK, Jr.'s assassination (1968)," he explained. "But the two together--very unusual."

Incel blew his hand off — and may have been planning for suicide bomber attack on ‘hot’ cheerleaders: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 6, 2020

By

A young man in Virginia was photographed for his mugshot with extensive facial injuries.

"A 23-year-old Virginia man who appeared to be planning an incel bomb attack on "hot cheerleaders" accidentally blew off his hand with explosives, authorities say," BuzzFeed News reported Saturday. "Cole Carini was charged in federal court on Friday connection with the plot after he allegedly lied to FBI agents by saying his extensive injuries were the result of a lawnmower accident."

Big turnout for protest in Texas town known as a ‘haven’ for the Ku Klux Klan

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 6, 2020

By

Protesters gathered in Vidor, Texas on Saturday for a rally against racism and police violence.

https://twitter.com/JordanJamesTV/status/1269366486189080576

The East Texas town has long had a reputation for racism.

Vidor is a small city of about 11,000 people near the Texas Gulf Coast, not too far from the Louisiana border. Despite the fact that Beaumont, a much bigger city just 10 minutes away, is quite integrated, Vidor is not. There are very few blacks there; it's mostly white. That is in large part because of a history of racism in Vidor, a past that continues to haunt the present," Keith Oppenheim reported for CNN in 2006.

