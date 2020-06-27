‘I never heard this’: Trump’s former intel chief denies knowing about Russian bounty plot

President Donald Trump’s former acting Director of National Intelligence denied on Saturday knowing that Russia was reportedly offering bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Richard Grenell served as Trump’s acting DNI from February 20th to March 26th despite having no intelligence expertise.

Rep. Ted Lieu, who is an Air Force Reserve Colonel, asked Grenell on Twitter about the White House claim that Trump was not briefed.

He wanted to know whether it was true that Grenell did not brief the president and vice president.

Dear @RichardGrenell: Did you really not tell @realDonaldTrump and @VP Pence that Russia was paying militants to kill US troops? Or is @PressSec lying? https://t.co/V4FadEuiPt — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 27, 2020

Grenell claimed, “I never heard this” and attacked Lieu for asking his questions.

I never heard this. And it’s disgusting how you continue to politicize intelligence. You clearly don’t understand how raw intel gets verified. Leaks of partial information to reporters from anonymous sources is dangerous because people like you manipulate it for political gain. https://t.co/403X9AVGAC — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 27, 2020