‘I never heard this’: Trump’s former intel chief denies knowing about Russian bounty plot

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s former acting Director of National Intelligence denied on Saturday knowing that Russia was reportedly offering bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Richard Grenell served as Trump’s acting DNI from February 20th to March 26th despite having no intelligence expertise.

Rep. Ted Lieu, who is an Air Force Reserve Colonel, asked Grenell on Twitter about the White House claim that Trump was not briefed.

He wanted to know whether it was true that Grenell did not brief the president and vice president.

Grenell claimed, “I never heard this” and attacked Lieu for asking his questions.

‘They’re lying or US intelligence is a total failure’: White House blasted for Russian plot denial

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 27, 2020

By

On Saturday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany denied that President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence had been briefed that Russia reportedly offered bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

“The United States receives thousands of intelligence reports a day, and they are subject to strict scrutiny. While the White House does not routinely comment on alleged intelligence or internal deliberations, the CIA director, national security adviser, and the chief of staff can all confirm that neither the president nor the vice president were briefed on the alleged Russian bounty intelligence,” McEnany claimed.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany denies Trump was briefed on Russian bounties for killing US troops

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 27, 2020

By

The White House denied Saturday that President Donald Trump had been briefed on intelligence that reportedly showed Russia had offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants if they killed US soldiers in Afghanistan.

The rewards purportedly gave incentives to the guerrillas to target US forces, just as Trump tries to withdraw troops -- meeting one of the militants' key demands -- and end America's longest war.

It was first reported by The New York Times on Friday. The newspaper, citing anonymous officials, said that Trump was briefed on the findings in March, but has not decided how to respond.

Trump targets individual anti-racism protesters in post-golf tweetstorm

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 27, 2020

By

The leader of the free world went after individual anti-racism protesters on Saturday.

Trump escalated his war on protesters by posting "attempt to identify" wanted posters of protesters who allegedly vandalized a statue of former President Andrew Jackson.

The statue is in Lafayette Square, which was the scene of the gassing of peaceful protesters so Trump could hold a photo-op posing with a Bible.

pic.twitter.com/SIg1jO1Euv

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2020

