If you’ve lost your health plan in the COVID crisis, you’ve got options
The coronavirus pandemic — and the economic fallout that has come with it — boosted health insurance enrollment counselor Mark Van Arnam’s workload. But he wants to be even busier.The loss of employment for 21 million Americans is a double blow for many because it also means the loss of insurance, said Van Arnam, director of the North Carolina Navigator Consortium, a group of organizations that offer free help to state residents enrolling in insurance.Calls to the consortium have increased sharply, but he believes many more people are going without insurance and could use his help. He suspects…
Public health officials face wave of threats amid coronavirus response
Emily Brown was stretched thin.As the director of the Rio Grande County Public Health Department in rural Colorado, she was working 12- and 14-hour days, struggling to respond to the pandemic with only five full-time employees for more than 11,000 residents. Case counts were rising.She was already at odds with county commissioners, who were pushing to loosen public health restrictions in late May, against her advice. She had previously clashed with them over data releases and had haggled over a variance regarding reopening businesses.But she reasoned that standing up for public health principl... (more…)
Larry Kudlow grilled by CNN’s Tapper over ‘swampy’ decision to hide names of corporations getting millions in bail-out dollars
Appearing on CNN on Sunday morning, one of Donald Trump's chief economic advisors was put on the spot by State of the Union host Jake Tapper for the administration's decision to withhold the names of corporations that received millions in federal bailout money related to the coronavirus pandemic.
With the host noting Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's decision to withhold the names of the large corporations that have received millions in taxpayer dollars after previously saying the process would be totally transparent, Director of the United States National Economic Council Larry Kudlow was pressed to explain why the secrecy.
NY Gov. Cuomo hails dip in daily COVID-19 death toll to low of 32: ‘ We have tamed the beast’
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday hailed “the best news of all” as the daily coronavirus death toll dropped to a new low of 32, the lowest since the virus hit the state in March.COVID-19 hospitalizations also reached a new low of 1,734, with positive test rates stable at 1.8% in New York City — a positive sign, the governor said.“We have tamed the beast,” Cuomo said. “We are now 180 degrees on the other side.”Even as Cuomo gave the green light for some upstate regions to move into Stage 3 of reopening, he warned New Yorkers against dropping their guard.Nearly half the states are exp... (more…)