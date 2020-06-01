Quantcast
Connect with us

Illinois man facing felony hit-and-run charges after driving motorcycle through George Floyd protest march

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report from WGLT, a 21-year-old Bloomington man has been taken into custody and charged with reckless conduct, failure to obey a police officer and felony leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with injuries, after gunning his motorcycle through a crowd of George Floyd protestors on Sunday that injured two people.

The report states that Marshall Blanchard was responsible for injuries sustained by a 22-year old woman who was taken immediately to a hospital and a 28-year old man who went to the emergency room later with an injury to his arm.

ADVERTISEMENT

WGLT reports, “Blanchard’s motorcycle made its through a Bloomington Police barrier that had stopped traffic on Madison Street, then deliberately tried to drive into people. The demonstrators chased him south until he sped out of downtown. Photos quickly circulated on social media showing the suspect—a white man wearing a head scarf or bandana—and his license plate. The man in the photos looks like Blanchard.”

“I heard somebody scream. I turned around. I heard motorcycle revs, and then I saw a man driving a motorcycle weaving in and out of protestors,” explained witness Tyler Hargis.

You can see video below via Facebook.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Kentucky man killed by law enforcement during George Floyd protest had provided police officers with free meals

Published

1 min ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

In a heartbreaking story, police shot and killed David McAtee, the owner of a barbecue business, Yaya’s BBQ, in western Louisville, Kentucky early Monday morning.

He was known for being a "community pillar," his mother, Odessa Riley, said, according to the Currier-Journal.

She also recalled that her son would give free meals to law enforcement from his barbecue business.

"He fed them free," Riley said. "He fed the police and didn't charge them nothing."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Colorado cops seize weapons and military gear from ‘boogaloo bois’ after George Floyd protest

Published

31 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

Colorado police seized military-style weapons and ammunition from so-called "boogaloo bois" who took part in weekend protests of police brutality.

Chevy McGee, a 20-year-old anti-government activist from Fort Collins, was stopped Friday evening near a downtown Denver protest, and police said they were called to investigate whether someone in McGee's group was wearing a plate-carrier vest, reported the Colorado Times Recorder.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Facebook employees stage ‘virtual walkout’ to protest Zuckerberg’s obedience to Trump

Published

40 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is facing an internal revolt over his decision to remain hands off when it comes to President Donald Trump's inflammatory posts.

The New York Times reports that dozens of Facebook employees working from home logged into the country's system on Monday and then requested time off so that they could support anti-police brutality protests taking place across the country.

"The movement -- a virtual 'walkout' of sorts since most Facebook employees are working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic -- comes as staff members have circulated petitions and threatened to resign," the Times reports. "More than a dozen current and former employees have described the unrest as the most serious challenge to Mr. Zuckerberg’s leadership since the company was founded 15 years ago."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image