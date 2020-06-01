Illinois man facing felony hit-and-run charges after driving motorcycle through George Floyd protest march

According to a report from WGLT, a 21-year-old Bloomington man has been taken into custody and charged with reckless conduct, failure to obey a police officer and felony leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with injuries, after gunning his motorcycle through a crowd of George Floyd protestors on Sunday that injured two people.

The report states that Marshall Blanchard was responsible for injuries sustained by a 22-year old woman who was taken immediately to a hospital and a 28-year old man who went to the emergency room later with an injury to his arm.

WGLT reports, “Blanchard’s motorcycle made its through a Bloomington Police barrier that had stopped traffic on Madison Street, then deliberately tried to drive into people. The demonstrators chased him south until he sped out of downtown. Photos quickly circulated on social media showing the suspect—a white man wearing a head scarf or bandana—and his license plate. The man in the photos looks like Blanchard.”

“I heard somebody scream. I turned around. I heard motorcycle revs, and then I saw a man driving a motorcycle weaving in and out of protestors,” explained witness Tyler Hargis.

You can see video below via Facebook.