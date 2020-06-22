In blatant lie, White House press secretary claims Trump didn’t say ‘Kung Flu’ on camera

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany falsely claimed on Monday that President Donald Trump has never used racist terms like “Kung Flu” to describe the coronavirus pandemic.
At a White House press briefing, CBS correspondent Weijia Jian noted that Trump had described himself has the least racist person in the world prior to using the phrase “Kung Flu” at a rally in Tulsa over the weekend.
McEnany attempted to dodge the question, but the reporter pressed her.
“Why does he use racist language like Kung Flu?” she asked.
“The president doesn’t,” McEnany insisted despite video evidence proving otherwise. “What the president does do is point to the fact that the origin of the virus was China. It’s a fair thing to point out.”
“Kung Flu is extremely offensive to many people in the Asian-American community,” Jian observed. “To be clear, are you saying the White House does not believe it is racist?”
“To be clear, I think the media is trying to play games with the terminology of this virus!” McEnany complained. “When the focus should be on the fact that China let this happen.”
“Does the president regret using the term Kung Flu?” another reporter later asked McEnany.
“The president never regrets putting the onus on China,” she replied.
Watch the video below from C-SPAN.
I’m not one of those journalists who laments the news cycle as if the Washington press corps has no choice but to cover everything this president does as if everything he does were of equal importance. The Trump administration is indeed a dust devil of disaster, but some things are more important than others, and reporters should say so.
This weekend saw wall-to-wall coverage of Donald Trump’s attempt to reboot his bid for reelection. The setting was Tulsa, Oklahoma, where the Covid-19 pandemic is surging, and where civic and business leaders said now’s the wrong time to gather 20-some thousand people in one place. The Trump campaign, meanwhile, crowed about how many people were going to show up only to be humiliated when less than half did.
