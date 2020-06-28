‘Incompetent idiots or liars’: Trump administration slammed for hushing up Russian military bounty plot

In an extended rant on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” national security expert Malcolm Nance ripped into Donald Trump and his advisors over the report that Russia has been paying terrorists bounties for killing U.S. military personnel in Afghanistan, saying it is an affront to all who serve overseas.

Speaking with host Joy Reid, Nance was unsparing in his criticism of the president and his national security advisors.

“The statements by Kayleigh McEnany, the press secretary, [John] Ratcliffe, the DNI and now coming out of Donald Trump himself, I can tell you personally that these are lies,” Nance excitedly explained. “There is a special reporting communications system that we have set aside for very imminent, very critical threat intelligence when it is recognized and identified which gets these reports to the desk of the president or into the president’s hands 24/7, 365, in no more than ten minutes for the initial report.”

“I have actually generated reports like this,” he continued. “These reports are not normal.”

“They are dancing around the word ‘briefed,’ and we have lost 20 service members in Afghanistan — that’s five Benghazis according to the way they count,” he elaborated. “So what we need to do is we need to determine through other sources whether it’s the House or the Senate intelligence community to determine if this type of communication went through that network or whether this was, you know, some sort of reporting that came from another source and that was bought into the PDB [presidential daily briefing] or not. They are dancing around the word briefing and it’s disgraceful. Whether it happened or didn’t happen should have been confirmed before this report went to the New York Times and if they’re denying it, then they’re either incompetent idiots or they’re liars — both could be true.”

Watch below: