Quantcast
Connect with us

Indian Health Service wants to return 1 million KN95 masks it bought from a former White House official

Published

1 min ago

on

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.

The Indian Health Service, which purchased Chinese-made KN95 masks from a former Trump White House official through a $3 million contract, is now trying to return the masks but facing resistance, the agency told ProPublica.

ADVERTISEMENT

The contractor, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Zach Fuentes, “refused this request and submitted a certified claim for payment” instead, the agency said.

A lawyer for Fuentes’ firm, Benjamin Keime, said in an email to ProPublica that the company is insisting on payment because it “fulfilled all of its obligations to IHS under the contract.”

Government agencies have been under intense pressure to buy protective equipment to guard employees against the coronavirus. In their haste, several agencies have spent millions of dollars on Chinese-made masks without knowing who made them. Without those details, it can be hard to assess whether the masks filter as many dangerous particles as advertised.

ProPublica reported last month that Fuentes received a contract to provide 1 million KN95 respirator masks just 11 days after he created his company, Zach Fuentes LLC. The IHS later told ProPublica that the masks it bought from Fuentes do not meet Food and Drug Administration standards for use in health care settings.

Fuentes previously told ProPublica that political connections to the Trump White House played no role in his company’s selection for the contract, which was granted with limited competitive bidding.

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S.-based agent originally listed for two of the Chinese companies from which Fuentes procured masks, CCTC Service Inc., is named as the representative for nearly 1,600 devices listed with the FDA this year. In a federal court complaint filed June 5 against another Chinese mask manufacturer, King Year Printing and Packaging Co. Ltd., by the Justice Department, an FDA special agent said that there is “probable cause to believe CCTC is a fictitious corporation.”

Several members of Congress have demanded investigations into the Fuentes contract, and the Government Accountability Office plans to review the deal, a spokesman said last week.

“After completing inspection of the product, the Indian Health Service sent a letter to the contractor proposing to return the masks through a no-cost termination,” the agency said in a statement on Wednesday evening. “The contractor refused this request and submitted a certified claim for payment. The Indian Health Service will continue to work with the contractor and the HHS Office of the General Counsel to resolve this issue.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Keime said that IHS originally accepted all the masks in writing on May 22, the same day ProPublica published its first story on the contract, and did not try to return them until June 10. Fuentes’ firm has offered to replace any defective masks, Keime said.

“Yet, to date, almost two months after the first shipment was received, IHS has not identified a single defect or flaw in the masks,” Keime said. “Instead, it seeks to cancel the order for what appear to be political reasons.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Filed under:

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Neighbors left with black eyes and bitten arms after brawl with GOP New York State Supreme Court Justice

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

A Republican New York State Supreme Court Justice is being accused by his neighbors of getting into a brawl with them that resulted in one of them getting bit by the judge's wife.

Local news station WKBW reports that Joseph and Gina Mele were accosted by New York State Supreme Court Justice Mark Grisanti and his wife, Maria, after they had allegedly parked their truck in an improper location.

WKBW reviewed security camera footage taken of the incident, which the news station says shows "Grisanti and his wife, Maria, walk onto the driveway of Gina Mele" before "punches are thrown and a string of expletives are unleashed by both parties."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Treason, Sedition, Insurrection’: Trump flips his wig after viewing Fox News interview with Black Lives Matter leader

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump declared Black Lives Matter a treasonous movement after seeing a Fox News segment featuring one of the group's leaders.

The network's Martha McCallum hosted Hank Newsome, president of Greater New York Black Lives Matter, on her program Wednesday, and the president reacted Thursday afternoon after the interview was widely shared across social media.

"Black Lives Matter leader states, 'If U.S. doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it,'" Trump tweeted. "This is Treason, Sedition, Insurrection!"

McCallum had asked Newsome to justify his past remarks justifying violence in pursuit of civil rights, and he was surprised by the way she framed her question.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump loses it after learning NYC will paint Black Lives Matter on the street outside Trump Tower

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was informed Thursday that New York City will also paint a Black Lives Matter mural similar to what Washington, D.C. did.

In Washington, Mayor Muriel Bowser responded to Trump's opposition to BLM by having DC Transit paint the words down 16th Street leading to the White House. Mayor Bill de Blasio will order a similar mural, but outside of Trump Tower.

"Told that @NYCMayor Bill de Blasio wants to paint the fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue, right in front of Trump Tower/Tiffany, with a big yellow Black Lives Matter sign," Trump tweeted, forgetting that it's called Tiffany's.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image