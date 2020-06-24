Indiana nurse faces backlash after rant slamming George Floyd and ‘Black privilege’ goes viral

A woman claiming to be a nurse was blasted online this week for a rant suggesting Black people have special privileges.

A video shared on Twitter on Tuesday identifies the woman as Kristy Ann Wilker, a trauma nurse from Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

“Black privilege is thinking you are deserved or entitled to something because of the color of your skin,” the woman explains in the video. “They — people, black people especially do get special scholarships. They are also shielded from a lot of scrutiny because of the color of their skin.”

“I’m not a racist,” she insists. “I would never treat any patient differently, I would never treat any human being differently. I think God loves everyone. I’m on the same page. However, I don’t think that any race is above scrutiny, including black people.”

The woman goes on to suggest that George Floyd, who was killed by a Minnesota police officer, had been wrongly made into a martyr.

“He started to have a freakout panic attack when they put him in the car probably because he was high on meth, Fentanyl and positive for COVID,” she opines. “Was the police officer’s foot in the wrong spot? Maybe but, you know, um, meth and Fentanyl and positive COVID are probably more leading factors to an [myocardial infarction] so do your research.”

Later in the video, the woman says people need to “toughen up and grow up.”

“Rise above it,” she rants. “Some things will always be. I have never been a part of slavery. I don’t know anything about that. I’m not raising children who know anything about that. You don’t know anything about that. So, let’s not pretend that our history — that history — not even ours because we’re taking stuff out of history, right? Teddy Roosevelt? So, let’s not pretend like that has any reflection on today’s society.”

“Because I feel like Black privilege is bringing that up and throwing it in white people’s face so that they can get what they want and get respect,” the nurse continues. “But racism is dead.”

Twitter users launched a campaign to contact Wilker’s work about the video.

One Twitter user said she had told coworkers not to worry about black children with gunshot wounds because “none of them are innocent.”

Just spoke to someone who worked with her a couple years ago. Once a ten year old Black boy came in with gunshot wounds, and she told her coworkers not to worry about it because “none of them are innocent.” People have been reporting her for years and Lutheran has done nothing. https://t.co/oc8HUmQa9c — Tabs (@tabsdabs) June 24, 2020

Watch the videos and read the tweets below.

Her name is Kristy Ann Wilker and she’s a nurse at Lutheran Hospital here in Fort Wayne in the trauma unit. She clearly doesn’t like black people and it makes me wonder how many black patients died under her care. pic.twitter.com/L54k1n4Qs8 — 💛 (@daysiahinton) June 24, 2020

The rest of the video pic.twitter.com/GlztrLy6MF — 💛 (@daysiahinton) June 24, 2020

Disgusting. She needs to lose her job!! pic.twitter.com/6m29dQQln4 — 💛 (@daysiahinton) June 24, 2020

Contact the hospital’s Joint Commission: Phone: 800-994-6610

Email: [email protected] Make sure you include hospital & nurses name: Kristy Ann Wilker – nurse at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in the trauma unit. pic.twitter.com/CpdLqQzeKn — Black Lives Matter (@thxitsthetrauma) June 24, 2020