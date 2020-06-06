Internet disgusted after Buffalo first responders cheer cops charged with assaulting 75-year-old protester

Commenters on Twitter expressed both contempt and disgust for Buffalo firefighters and police officers who turned out in front of Buffalo City Court to support two suspended police officers with applause and cheering.

Moments after officers Aaron Torglaski and Robert McCabe were charged with second-degree assault and then released without having to post bail, they were greeted as heroes outside the courthouse.

After a video was posted showing the celebration, commenters on Twitter vented at cops and firefighters for defending the two officers who assaulted the 75-year-old man who had to be rushed to a hospital after they shoved him to the ground where he sustained a head injury.

You can see some responses below:

And people wonder why there’s such anger towards the culture in some police departments. — BidenHarris2020🌈🔥🍄🐄🗽📎 (@TheGOPisRacist) June 6, 2020

Fire them all. — Howard T. Duck (@HowardTDuck4) June 6, 2020

DAMN, those two Buffalo officers were released without BAIL after being charged with felony assault..

There was a HUGE crowd outside the courthouse as they came out and the crowd CHEERED THOSE PRICKS😡 — amfh (@amfhTX) June 6, 2020

Huge applause from crowd of old racist white people as 2 men who assaulted a 75 y/o man & sent him to the ICU exit the county courthouse. fixed it for you. https://t.co/5q6AWBg1Zg — sb 🌹✊🏼 (@sprad3s) June 6, 2020

Buffalo police offers leaving the courthouse on charges of felony assault receive applause from their fellow officers. Had they killed the senior man, they probably would have brought cake. pic.twitter.com/uyO93Uw2oO — mannaknews (@mannaknews) June 6, 2020

These police are the true criminals. — Pornastro (@Pornastro) June 6, 2020

Hey #BuffaloPD I saw your cops applaud the two animals as they exited the courthouse after pleading not guilty to busting a defenseless old man's head on the pavement. I dubbed then sound of your applause to the tape, for context.

F**k you pic.twitter.com/fteLhiEgyl — ALT-immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) June 6, 2020

Just a few bad apples… — Bartholomew Thaddeus (@demosthenesAEON) June 6, 2020

They are clapping an assault on a 75 year old man. There is no other way to see this. Sickening. Did they also clap when George Floyd was murdered? — British Muppet (@BritishMuppet) June 6, 2020

This is sickening. — Johnny Allison (@JnaniAsmita) June 6, 2020

It just look like the 57 other gang member of their unit and their family. — Ngue J🇨🇲 (@jngue) June 6, 2020

Applauding police brutality? I just can't. — just another liberal (@park_swagger) June 6, 2020

Psychopaths — Joe (@Joe13411538) June 6, 2020