Internet reacts as Obama breaks silence on George Floyd: ‘Great to hear from a real president’

On Wednesday, former President Barack Obama gave an address on the killing of George Floyd and the nationwide protests against police brutality — giving words of encouragement to peaceful demonstrators and calling for major structural reform to heal the divisions between police and the communities they serve.

Barack Obama: "As tragic as these past few weeks have been, as difficult and scary and uncertain as they've been, they've also been an incredible opportunity for people to be awakened to some of these underlying trends and they offer an opportunity for us to all work together…" pic.twitter.com/wLBhmRy4aT — CSPAN (@cspan) June 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Many commenters on social media were moved by the former president’s call to action.

It’s great to hear from a real President. Thanks, Obama. — Kathryn C. Dennis (@KathrynDennis) June 3, 2020

Obama was clear that this is not either civil disobedience or voting, but "both/and." — Victoria Brownworth #NoJusticeNoPeace (@VABVOX) June 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

President Obama gave Trump time to lead. And to respond. He’s clearly given up on Trump. Today Obama did what a president does. He challenged all mayors to analyze their use of force. He challenged all electeds to do better. And gave ideas. Because Obama is a real President. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Obama’s subjects and verbs agree. Y’all remember when Presidents did that?! — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) June 3, 2020

Amazing. @BarackObama exhibited more leadership in ten minutes on Zoom than Trump has in ten days. That's the difference. That's always been the difference. — Travon Free (@Travon) June 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT