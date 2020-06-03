Quantcast
Internet reacts as Obama breaks silence on George Floyd: ‘Great to hear from a real president’

1 min ago

On Wednesday, former President Barack Obama gave an address on the killing of George Floyd and the nationwide protests against police brutality — giving words of encouragement to peaceful demonstrators and calling for major structural reform to heal the divisions between police and the communities they serve.

Many commenters on social media were moved by the former president’s call to action.

Breaking Banner

DC cop explains why it was so important for him to kneel with protesters

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 3, 2020

By

Officer Carlton Wilhoit scrolled through social media posts before he went to work on Sunday reading many anti-police statements.

As the Washington Post describes it, he suited up and went to work as protesters continued to surround the White House. He, along with his colleagues, were standing in the middle of 16th Street with a crowd of about 60 protesters implored him, "kneel for us." He said he knew he had to.

https://twitter.com/simonmadowa/status/1267448881169731587

“For me, kneeling was the right thing to do,” the young officer told the Post. “At the end of the day, I’m black first. If I were to lose my job today or tomorrow, or if I were to choose a different career path, one thing that would still remain when I take this uniform off is I’m a black man.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Armed federal officers swarm clergy as they hold vigil for George Floyd

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 3, 2020

By

On Wednesday, clergy with the Episcopal Diocese of Washington held a vigil for George Floyd — only to be surrounded by armed federal officers from a number of different agencies.

Images and video were captured by WTOP's Alejandro Alvarez.

Watch below:

You can’t get anywhere near Lafayette Park today since police expanded their perimeter. There are national guard and what look like federal corrections officers blocking 16th street, but about half these guys don’t have visible insignia or badges. pic.twitter.com/U1KtRnSpVj

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘There is great distrust of the entire system’: CNN reporter says protesters want the Hennepin attorney to resign

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 3, 2020

By

On CNN Wednesday, correspondent Miguel Marquez reported that while Minnesota civil rights activists will approve of the upgraded charges against the police officers involved in the death of George Floyd, they also want accountability for Mike Freeman, the Hennepin County Attorney who initially declined to charge every officer.

"Those protesters will be pleased, absolutely happy to hear these charges have now been brought, but they will want more," said Marquez. "Specifically, they do want the County Attorney, Mike Freeman, the Hennepin County Attorney, who initially had this case and then turned it over to the attorney general, they want him to resign. They're also upset with the governor and his handling of it."

Continue Reading
 
 
