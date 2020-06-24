Internet schools ‘ignorant’ student at Trump rally who called Aunt Jemima ‘picture of American dream’

Her name is Reagan Escudé. Video of her speech during Tuesday’s Phoenix rally hosted by Turning Point USA and headlined by President Donald Trump has gone viral, with over 4 million views in just 12 hours.

“Aunt Jemima was canceled,” Reagan says, sounding as if she has a lump in her throat. “And if you didn’t know, Nancy Green, the original, first Aunt Jemima, she was the picture of the American dream. She was a freed slave who went on to be the face of the pancake syrup that we love and we have in our pantries today.”

“Aunt Jemima was canceled… She was the picture of the American dream. She was a freed slave who went on to be the face of the pancake syrup." — A student at Trump’s event on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/jgONhiXiza — Peter Wade 🤦‍♂️ (@brooklynmutt) June 24, 2020

As Snopes points out, in the book “Mammy: A Century of Race, Gender, and Southern Memory,” Kimberly Wallace-Sanders writes:

At one point the most reliable means of consolidating the country involved inducing a kind of national amnesia about the history of slavery. Aunt Jemima was created to celebrate state-of-the-art technology through a pancake mix; she did not celebrate the promise of post-Emancipation progress for African Americans. Aunt Jemima’s “freedom” was negated, or revoked, in this role because of the character’s persona as a plantation slave, not a free black woman employed as a domestic. An African American woman, pretending to be a slave, was pivotal to the trademark’s commercial achievement in 1893. Its success revolved around the fantasy of returning a black woman to a sanitized version of slavery. The Aunt Jemima character involved a regression of race relations, and her character helped usher in a prominent resurgence of the “happy slave” mythology of the antebellum South.

The Internet decided to school Reagan with history and facts.

The woman — whose name was Nancy Green — on the face of this pancake syrup could not make enough money to live off her royalties and was a housekeeper until a few years before her death. Green was used as a prop by white men who wanted to sell self rising pancake mix. https://t.co/JEfyIkkwCB — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) June 24, 2020

Ummm…Aunt Jemima was a fictional character first created for a minstrel show by Chris Rutt, a popular racist from the late 19th Century who danced and sang in black face. Do ANY conservatives/Trumpers know ANYTHING about the topics they whine about? https://t.co/tOejFuZo4M — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 24, 2020

What part of being a slave was in any dream? https://t.co/d1eJEgMDx2 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) June 24, 2020

Could someone please this along to her? https://t.co/Nik7FXMgrK https://t.co/ubwUHLHJSG — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) June 24, 2020

Ahh yes. The America Dream of being born into slavery, hired to bring life to a character inspired by men in blackface, and then criminally exploited and underpaid until you die. https://t.co/WVU6nO0tbd — Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) June 24, 2020

The utter caucacity of it all 🙄 https://t.co/QcZjZiSSjc — jamie grayson (@TheBabyGuyNYC) June 24, 2020

They want to keep the racist stereotype of a fictional Aunt Jemima on the pancake syrup but they don’t want put real life freedom fighter Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill. https://t.co/M7tRpzjMlz — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 24, 2020

Picture of the American Dream?

Does her estate get a cut of every box sold with her face on it?

Did she get an equity slice of the company when she became the face?

Like @MarthaStewart gets paid for her namesake products? https://t.co/DrB59syROO — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) June 24, 2020

In a race between racist, ignorant and dumb, this is a photo finish. https://t.co/WIoxHID8HQ — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) June 24, 2020

This is so stupid. https://t.co/2AEhm6eTw2 — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) June 24, 2020

Time to play another round of Ignorant or Racist. (Or both.) https://t.co/mwtR7W4FT5 — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) June 24, 2020

A white ignorant girl telling black people what Aunt Jemima represented is exactly what I would expect from a "Student for Trump". Sit DOWN. https://t.co/HJaAuS4lkv — Pam Kling Jones 🆘 (@Realmommabear) June 24, 2020

Future Fox News Anchor… https://t.co/w7KS4xqaUq — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 24, 2020

#AuntJemima was part of the old corporate marketing schemes based on old stereotypes. Stop glorifying a past based on injustice and the marginalization of an entire segment of society based on the color of your skin. Just let it go. Reconciliation is about healing old wounds. https://t.co/sl2JQm8oJw I love when white people tell us how we should feel.. public schools are purposely teaching revisionist history so kids like her remain ignorant. https://t.co/4DJSKIpVzd — Hazeleyed Queen (@eyeslikebadu) June 24, 2020 — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) June 24, 2020 ADVERTISEMENT