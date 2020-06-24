Quantcast
Connect with us

Internet schools ‘ignorant’ student at Trump rally who called Aunt Jemima ‘picture of American dream’

Published

1 min ago

on

Her name is Reagan Escudé. Video of her speech during Tuesday’s Phoenix rally hosted by Turning Point USA and headlined by President Donald Trump has gone viral, with over 4 million views in just 12 hours.

“Aunt Jemima was canceled,” Reagan says, sounding as if she has a lump in her throat. “And if you didn’t know, Nancy Green, the original, first Aunt Jemima, she was the picture of the American dream. She was a freed slave who went on to be the face of the pancake syrup that we love and we have in our pantries today.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As Snopes points out, in the book “Mammy: A Century of Race, Gender, and Southern Memory,” Kimberly Wallace-Sanders writes:

At one point the most reliable means of consolidating the country involved inducing a kind of national amnesia about the history of slavery. Aunt Jemima was created to celebrate state-of-the-art technology through a pancake mix; she did not celebrate the promise of post-Emancipation progress for African Americans. Aunt Jemima’s “freedom” was negated, or revoked, in this role because of the character’s persona as a plantation slave, not a free black woman employed as a domestic. An African American woman, pretending to be a slave, was pivotal to the trademark’s commercial achievement in 1893. Its success revolved around the fantasy of returning a black woman to a sanitized version of slavery. The Aunt Jemima character involved a regression of race relations, and her character helped usher in a prominent resurgence of the “happy slave” mythology of the antebellum South.

The Internet decided to school Reagan with history and facts.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘Grim’ sign for Trump as national poll shows him behind by 14 points

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

A New York Times/Sienna College national survey released Wednesday morning showed presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden with a strong 14-point lead over President Donald Trump, a finding one journalist described as "one of the most grim polls I can think of seeing recently for an incumbent."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Most Jacksonville residents want no part of Trump’s Republican National Convention: poll

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

A new poll of residents in Jacksonville, Florida shows that nearly 60 percent don't want their city to host President Donald Trump's Republican National Committee.

Politico reports that the latest poll by the University of North Florida has found that "58 percent of Jacksonville voters surveyed oppose the RNC convention, and 42 percent support it."

The poll also found that, even among people who support hosting the RNC, there was significant concern about how it could increase the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Aliens, Bin Laden and Ivanka: How the Trump campaign is using YouTube because he can’t do mass rallies

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

Donald Trump is famous — and infamous — for his use of Twitter and Facebook. But particularly since the pandemic forced him to largely swear off his favorite mass, in-person rallies, his campaign has been amping up the use of another form of alternative media: YouTube and podcasts.

The president’s most recent sit-down interview? As it happens, it occurred last week on “Triggered,” a YouTube program hosted by his namesake son. In a conversation in the White House’s map room, Trump Jr. quizzed his dad about everything from who his favorite child is to whether aliens exist — to a Fox News report that Osama bin Laden wanted to assassinate President Barack Obama so that Joe Biden would ascend to the presidency.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image