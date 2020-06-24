Iowa police chief ignites outrage with Facebook comment encouraging violence against protesters

The police chief for the Sioux Rapids Police Department is on the receiving end of backlash over a comment he made on Facebook this Monday.
A screenshot of the comment shared by KCCI shows an image of a truck driving through protesters in Des Moines, accompanied by a comment from Chief Tim Porter where he wrote, “hit the gas and hang on over the road bumps.”
Porter later apologized for the comment, saying it was all a big mistake.
“I have a huge apology to all that saw my Facebook page yesterday of myself making a comment about running over a person in the street holding a USA sign,” Porter said. “Someone called me last night and asked me about it, I was just surprised myself. I was on another post working and somehow it accidentally was posted on the wrong post. I just want to publicly apologize for my horrible mistake, my posting was a total accident. I don’t want to offend anyone. I’m all for peaceful protest, bad cops getting removed. People that know me, know I would never encourage anyone to run over any protester or anyone. I’m for change like everyone. I feel horrible for my mistake. I’m sorry for all the confusion.”
After dozens of replies were posted to Porter’s initial comment, he has apparently since deleted his Facebook account.
According to the Des Moines Register, the Sioux Rapids mayor and City Council issued a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying the comment was being investigated, and “any and all disciplinary action deemed necessary” would be taken.
