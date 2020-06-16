‘Is this a joke?’ Ex-White House ethics lawyer slams Trump campaign’s offer to let supporters ‘co-sign’ Trump’s police order for money

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that places modest restrictions on police chokeholds, calls for improved training requirements, aims to track problem officers when they change jobs to avoid punishment, and urges local governments to pair police with social workers when responding to certain types of calls.

The president lost no time in trying to monetize his new policy, telling supporters in a fundraising email that they have “the unique opportunity to co-sign President Trump’s executive order.”

This fundraising pitch outraged former White House ethics counsel Richard Painter, who weighed in on Twitter: