‘Is this a joke?’ Ex-White House ethics lawyer slams Trump campaign’s offer to let supporters ‘co-sign’ Trump’s police order for money

12 mins ago

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that places modest restrictions on police chokeholds, calls for improved training requirements, aims to track problem officers when they change jobs to avoid punishment, and urges local governments to pair police with social workers when responding to certain types of calls.

The president lost no time in trying to monetize his new policy, telling supporters in a fundraising email that they have “the unique opportunity to co-sign President Trump’s executive order.”

This fundraising pitch outraged former White House ethics counsel Richard Painter, who weighed in on Twitter:


Our current coronavirus predicament is a direct result of Trump’s staggering short-sightedness

6 mins ago

June 16, 2020

Donald Trump wants to pretend the coronavirus is in the rearview mirror, but reports over the weekend suggested that instead the U.S. is witnessing a resurgence of the virus after weeks of decline. Twenty-one states have seen an increase of new cases in recent days. Most of the spikes are in Republican-controlled states like Texas, Florida, Georgia and Arizona, where governors curried favor with Trump by lifting restrictions long before meeting even some of the criteria recommended by public health officials. On Sunday, the death toll from the virus, now at 118,000, surpassed the number of American lives lost in World War I.

How two women are taking on the racism on neighborhood social media Nextdoor

17 mins ago

June 16, 2020

Digging through the bizarre posts on Nextdoor was just a hobby, Jenn Takahashi told VICE News in an interview. She didn't intend for her tweets about the site to become part of a movement to out the site's racism, but that's exactly what happened.

"I had this one neighbor that would complain about someone rearranging her lawn gnome every single day at 4 p.m. on the dot," she remembered. Nonsense like this, she said, "was a reminder for me to not sweat the small stuff."

