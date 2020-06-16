Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump says he will ban police chokeholds — with a big exception

Published

2 hours ago

on

In a Rose Garden address on the signing of an executive order encouraging police departments across the country to reform their practices, Donald Trump stated that chokeholds should be banned — but left open the door for cops to use if they feel their lives are in danger.

The announcement by the president, who had previously stated that he thought “the concept of chokehold sounds so innocent, so perfect,” comes on the heels of the death of George Floyd who died at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers, one of which kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes that led to the African-American man’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

How a city known for high crime rates and racial tensions kept its protests non-violent

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

Protests against systemic racism and police brutality in America continue to call for justice after the police murder of George Floyd on May 25. Floyd’s death catalyzed an uprising of voices that are pushing forward the national narratives around policing and public safety. There is a widespread, growing call to defund and dismantle America’s long-militarized police departments, restructure their use of force policies and redistribute their bloated budgets into public services like housing for homeless people, social services, employment services and community-led safety programs.

In Newark, New Jersey, a city long known for its high crime rates, where you can still find vacant, ashen lots from buildings burned down during the race riots in the ’60s, the recent protests have been strikingly peaceful. While across the country the stories of protests include civilians being killed or seriously injured; police using excessive force and spraying mace, tasing and firing rubber bullets at close range against peaceful protesters; and broken glass, looting and fires on the part of either protesters or counter-protesting provocateurs. Meanwhile in Newark, the only damage of note has been a few slashed cop car tires. This is because in Newark, many of the police reform and community-based safety efforts protesters are calling for are already in play.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Tulsans lash out at mayor for saying he’s concerned about Trump rally — but the city has enough ICU beds

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum took to Facebook for a long comment admitting that he is concerned about President Donald Trump's rally at the BOK Center. But he said that he isn't worried about the city's capacity to handle additional COVID-19 cases.

“Do I share anxiety about having a full house at the BOK Center? Of course," he wrote. "Our local hospital officials assure me their capacity remains strong. On Sunday, OSU Medical Center’s 120 COVID beds held 3 patients."

He also dispelled the myth from Vice President Mike Pence that the state and city have flattened the curve, saying, "It has started to rise, but it remains comparatively low."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Neil Gorsuch shows how Donald Trump loses white evangelical Christians

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

When it comes to the president’s support among white evangelical Christians, my first instinct is skepticism. Always. These people are not subject to political factors normal people are subject to, such as a pandemic that has killed more than 118,000 people. There’s precious little Donald Trump can do to alienate them, because the point in supporting him isn’t protecting “religious freedom” or outlawing abortion. The point is seeing people punished who deserve to be punished—and enjoying it.

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image