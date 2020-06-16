Trump says he will ban police chokeholds — with a big exception

In a Rose Garden address on the signing of an executive order encouraging police departments across the country to reform their practices, Donald Trump stated that chokeholds should be banned — but left open the door for cops to use if they feel their lives are in danger.

The announcement by the president, who had previously stated that he thought “the concept of chokehold sounds so innocent, so perfect,” comes on the heels of the death of George Floyd who died at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers, one of which kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes that led to the African-American man’s death.

