‘It isn’t over yet’: Dr. Fauci delivers chilling warning about coronavirus infections still to come

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert on President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, is warning that the coronavirus pandemic is not finished ravaging America.

“The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, delivered a grim assessment of the devastation wrought around the world by the virus, describing Covid-19 on Tuesday as his ‘worst nightmare’ — a new, highly contagious respiratory infection that causes a significant rate of illness and death,” said the report. “‘In a period of four months, it has devastated the whole world,’ Dr. Fauci told biotech executives during a conference held by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization. ‘And it isn’t over yet.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

“His discussion with a moderator was conducted remotely and videotaped for conference participants. Although Dr. Fauci said he had known that an outbreak like this could occur, one aspect surprised him: ‘how rapidly it just took over the planet,'” said the report. “An efficiently transmitted disease can spread worldwide in six months or a year, but ‘this took about a month,’ Dr. Fauci said. He attributed the rapid spread to the contagiousness of the virus and extensive world travel by infected people.”

“Dr. Fauci said that he had spent much of his career studying H.I.V., and that the disease it caused was ‘really simple compared to what’s going on with Covid-19,'” said the report. “The differences, he said, included Covid’s broad range of severity: no symptoms at all to critical illness and death, with lung damage, intense immune responses and clotting disorders that have caused strokes even in young people, as well as a separate inflammatory syndrome causing severe illness in some children.”