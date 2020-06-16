‘It’s perhaps time’: GOP’s John Thune open to renaming bases honoring Confederate generals

Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the Senate’s second-ranking Republican, signaled he was open to removing the names of Confederate generals from U.S. military bases.

The Senate majority whip told reporters that perhaps, in the wake of nationwide protests over the police killings of black men and women, the bases should be named after other historical figures.

“I think you have to periodically take a look at that,” Thune said. “In this case, it’s perhaps time to do it.”

President Donald Trump has stated that he opposes changing those names, but the Senate’s Armed Services Committee inserted a mandate in a defense authorization bill requiring the Pentagon to remove Confederate names, monuments and symbols within three years.

Thune has said changing the mandate would require 60 votes unless a deal was reached with Democrats before the bill comes to the floor in two weeks.

