‘It’s political pyromania’: LA mayor says Trump’s comments about crushing protesters are inflaming tensions

On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti condemned President Donald Trump’s rhetoric against George Floyd protesters.

“You just heard him talking about breaking protesters outside the White House as a ‘knife through butter,'” said host Erin Burnett. “How would you respond to the president? Would you welcome his words and intervention?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“No, it’s political pyromania,” said Garcetti. “This is not somebody who wants to lower the temperature or move progress forward. He wants to turn up the heat. The language that he uses is wrong. The healing energy is not there.”

“He has power to do things today,” said Garcetti. “It is his Justice Department that has not moved forward a single consent decree for police departments, something Los Angeles went through that made us better and helped us reduce … police shootings here, be more community oriented, get more reflective police officers. This is somebody more interested in scoring political points and pointing out who he excludes rather than who he includes.”

“I always hold out hope someone can do the right thing,” added Garcetti. “I urge him to get out of his bunker, do the right thing, and stop criticizing others when you have immense power to make change at this moment. You’re either going to miss this moment or meet the moment, and he’s missing it.”

Watch below: