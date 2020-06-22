Quantcast
It’s time to bring the Civil War to an end

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

From the beginning a civil war was inevitable.The first seven decades of our history are a story of compromise, accommodation and temporizing, all in the attempt to avert armed conflict as long as possible.The Three-Fifths Compromise, the Missouri Compromise, the Compromise of 1850 and the Kansas-Nebraska Act of 1854 eased tensions temporarily. But the conflict between an industrializing, modernizing, free-labor North and an agricultural South that depended on slaves and white supremacy was irresolvable, except, eventually, by war.Hostilities began on Apr. 12, 1861, when confederates opened fi…

2020 Election

Trump’s ‘comeback celebration’ in Tulsa overshadowed by COVID-19 diagnoses and largely empty arena

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

>Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale on Monday tweeted that more than 1 million people had registered for tickets to President Donald Trump's much-hyped rally at the end of the week in Tulsa, Okla.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Two hours before the event kicked off, the campaign sent out more than 1 million text messages: "The Great American Comeback Celebration's almost here! There's still space!"

Breaking Banner

Trump’s sad walk-of-shame after failed Tulsa rally set to music mocking the president

Published

10 hours ago

on

June 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has arguably had the worst year of his presidency and it appeared to show when he returned to the White House late Saturday night following his failed Tulsa, Oklahoma rally where the 1 million RSVPs failed to manifest.

After the web had a chuckle over the sad walk from Marine One to the White House, those trolling the president appeared to set the footage to music to show the true sadness he showed.

Former Republican, Rick Wilson has been posting some of his favorites set to music by Johnny Cash.

This one is my favorite so far. pic.twitter.com/GfoZGkn7pY

Breaking Banner

Americans are being bilked out of billions during this pandemic from cynical profiteers

Published

18 hours ago

on

June 21, 2020

By

COVID-19 killed at least 115,000 Americans, infected more than 2 million others and sent the nation's unemployment rate soaring to the highest level since the Great Depression.But the pandemic hasn't been hard on everyone. For some, it's been an opportunity to fill their coffers.The crisis made Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, for example, already the world's wealthiest person, a whole lot richer. His fortune increased a whopping $36.2 billion in a mere 11 weeks as shoppers flocked to the online retailer to buy supplies.
