Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are fuming at campaign manager Brad Parscale over Tulsa rally: report
President Donald Trump’s daughter and her husband are reportedly angry at Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale after a Tulsa rally failed to meet expectations.
According to CNN’s Jim Acosta, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were said to be “pissed” at the campaign manager because thousands of the arena’s seats were empty.
From our Chief White House @Acosta : Turns out Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are “pissed” at Trump Campaign Mgr. Brad Parscale for predicting a much larger turnout at the Tulsa rally last night than actually showed — only 6200. There were thousands of empty seats. #CNN
Parscale sought to blame the media in a statement released on Sunday.
“Leftists and online trolls are doing a victory lap, thinking they somehow impacted rally attendance,” Parscale wrote, “don’t know what they’re talking about or how our rallies work. Reporters who wrote gleefully about TikTok and K-pop fans — without contacting the campaign for comment — behaved unprofessionally and were willing dupes to the charade.”
“For the media to now celebrate the fear that they helped create is disgusting, but typical,” he added. “And it makes us wonder why be bother credentialing media for events when they don’t do their full jobs as professionals.”
Campaign manager Brad Parscale says campaign trashes sign-ups that use fake phone nos. when calculating rally attendance.
But how many trolls used real ones? &Did the 1M ticket requests figure that the campaign bragged about incl. fakes? pic.twitter.com/yBCouF3upV
