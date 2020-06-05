Jeb Bush wonders why Republicans are not ‘stepping up’ to condemn racism

Former Gov. Jeb Bush (R-FL) wondered on Friday why more Republicans were not standing publicly against racism.

“I have said it before and I will say it again now: the GOP must not tolerate racism. Of any kind. At any time,” his son, George P. Bush, the Texas Land Commissioner posted on Twitter.

He urged local GOP officials in Texas to resign for sharing racist posts on Facebook.

Jeb Bush praised the post.

“Proud of my son,” he posted on Twitter.

“Are other Republican elected officials stepping up?” he wondered.