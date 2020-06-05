Quantcast
Jeb Bush wonders why Republicans are not ‘stepping up’ to condemn racism

2 hours ago

Former Gov. Jeb Bush (R-FL) wondered on Friday why more Republicans were not standing publicly against racism.

“I have said it before and I will say it again now: the GOP must not tolerate racism. Of any kind. At any time,” his son, George P. Bush, the Texas Land Commissioner posted on Twitter.

He urged local GOP officials in Texas to resign for sharing racist posts on Facebook.

Jeb Bush praised the post.

“Proud of my son,” he posted on Twitter.

“Are other Republican elected officials stepping up?” he wondered.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Confederate battle flag banned — Marine Corps declares it a ‘threat to our core values’

11 mins ago

June 5, 2020

The United States Marine Corps banned the public display of the Confederate battle flag on Friday.

"Depictions of the Confederate battle flag are unauthorized in public and work spaces aboard an installation," the Marine Corps wrote in guidance to the troops.

The ban applies to bumper stickers, clothing and flags among other items.

"The Confederate battle flag has all too often been co-opted by violent extremist and racist groups whose divisive beliefs have no place in our Corps," the Marines explained.

"Our history as a nation, and events like the violence in Charlottesville in 2017, highlight the divisiveness the use of the Confederate battle flag has had on our society," the continued. "The presents a threat to our core values, unit cohesion, security, and good order and discipline."

BUSTED: Police arrest Anthony Brennan III on assault charges after viral video of attack on teenage protesters

19 mins ago

June 5, 2020

On Friday, The Washington Post reported that authorities have arrested Anthony B. Brennan III, a man suspected of being the attacker caught on camera in Maryland attacking teenagers putting up posters protesting the death of George Floyd, and charged him with second-degree assault.

Trump is ‘a soulless man with a broken mind’: George Conway calls out his wife’s boss in scathing op-ed

53 mins ago

June 5, 2020

George Conway, the prominent Republican attorney married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, blasted his wife's boss in a new Washington Post op-ed published online on Friday evening.

"Until three brief months ago, President Trump never faced a serious crisis, at least one not of his own making. But now he has faced two, and is failing two, in short order: the covid-19 pandemic, with its concomitant economic devastation; and now social unrest, and rioting, stemming from the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody," Conway wrote. "Lacking in humanity, Trump has had no idea how to handle either one."

