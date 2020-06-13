Quantcast
Jeff Sessions schooled by Democrat Jones after he whines about Senate Confederacy vote

Published

16 mins ago

on

Former Alabama senator and Attorney General Jeff Sessions took to Twitter to attack his Democratic successor Doug Jones for voting to remove Confederate officers’ names from U.S. military bases.

On Saturday, Jones — a former federal prosecutor who convicted Klansmen of murder — hit back, reminding Sessions that the vote was bipartisan, and suggesting he get on the “right side of history” when it comes to the Confederacy.

Jones, who won in an upset in the 2017 special election, is considered one of the most vulnerable senators standing for re-election in 2020. Sessions, who left the Senate to serve as Trump’s first attorney general before being fired amid tensions over the Russia investigation, is now running to reclaim his old seat — although polling shows he is trailing former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville in the Republican primary.


Jeff Sessions schooled by Democrat Jones after he whines about Senate Confederacy vote

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 13, 2020

By

Former Alabama senator and Attorney General Jeff Sessions took to Twitter to attack his Democratic successor Doug Jones for voting to remove Confederate officers' names from U.S. military bases.

.@DougJones vote to remove from all military facilities and installations the names of every soldier who fought for the Confederacy betrays the character and decency of every soldier who fought for the South in that bloody and monumental war...

— Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) June 12, 2020

