Jeff Sessions schooled by Democrat Jones after he whines about Senate Confederacy vote

Former Alabama senator and Attorney General Jeff Sessions took to Twitter to attack his Democratic successor Doug Jones for voting to remove Confederate officers’ names from U.S. military bases.

.@DougJones vote to remove from all military facilities and installations the names of every soldier who fought for the Confederacy betrays the character and decency of every soldier who fought for the South in that bloody and monumental war… — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) June 12, 2020

… whose courage & duty reached the highest levels, on both sides. Naming U.S. bases for those who fought for the South was seen as an act of respect and reconciliation towards those who were called to duty by the States. — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) June 12, 2020

It was not then and is not now an affirmation of slavery. The slavery question had been settled by the war. — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) June 12, 2020

On Saturday, Jones — a former federal prosecutor who convicted Klansmen of murder — hit back, reminding Sessions that the vote was bipartisan, and suggesting he get on the “right side of history” when it comes to the Confederacy.

Delete your account Jeff. This came out of a Republican controlled Senate committee on a strong bi-partisan vote. I know it’s tough for you to be on the right side of history when it comes to the Confederacy, but you should give it a try. https://t.co/Nuhl5LW9dx — Doug Jones (@DougJones) June 13, 2020

Jones, who won in an upset in the 2017 special election, is considered one of the most vulnerable senators standing for re-election in 2020. Sessions, who left the Senate to serve as Trump’s first attorney general before being fired amid tensions over the Russia investigation, is now running to reclaim his old seat — although polling shows he is trailing former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville in the Republican primary.