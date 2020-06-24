Quantcast
Jim Jordan scolded by Dem lawmaker for not wearing a mask during Judiciary Committee hearing

2 hours ago

During a hearing in front of the House Judiciary Committee this Wednesday, two lawyers acting as witnesses for the Justice Department detailed their concerns about political interference in high-profile cases, including those President Trump longtime associate, Roger Stone.

According to Washington Post reporter Felicia Sonmez, the hearing was interrupted when Democratic lawmaker took a moment to chastise Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for not wearing a mask.

“Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-Fla.) just chastised Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) for not wearing a mask during Judiciary hearing,” Sonmez tweeted. “Jordan responds: ‘The unmasking this committee should be concerned about is the unmasking that took place at the end of the Obama administration.'”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Pence misleads Republicans on Capitol Hill by saying not that many counties have COVID-19 increases: report

4 mins ago

June 24, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence was either given outdated information or he's choosing to ignore the recent COID-19 outbreak making its way through the southern United States.

Speaking to Capitol Hill on Wednesday, the Washington Post cited senators present for the meeting. who revealed Pence was trying to give positive information to the officials concerned about another coronavirus explosion that forces another shutdown.

Pence told the officials that the numbers are rising but it isn't as concerning because the mortality rate isn't increasing. Pence said that this was likely due to new COVID-19 cases being among younger and healthier people. It could also be due to the early days of the latest outbreak. The spike has only been increasing in the past two weeks.

Judge in Flynn case delays all proceedings after Circuit court order to dismiss charges

24 mins ago

June 24, 2020

On Wednesday, according to Politico reporter Kyle Cheney, District Judge Emmet Sullivan, the judge presiding over the case of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, has issued an order delaying all proceedings in the matter.

This comes after a three-judge panel of the D.C. Court of Appeals, led by Trump-appointed Judge Neomi Rao, ordered Sullivan to comply with the Justice Department motion to dismiss the case.

According to Cheney, such a move could be in anticipation of an appeal or an en banc rehearing of the D.C. Circuit panel's decision.

John Bolton slams Trump for ‘turning a blind eye’ to coronavirus: ‘There was an empty chair in the Oval Office’

28 mins ago

June 24, 2020

On CNN Wednesday, in an interview with anchor Wolf Blitzer, former National Security Adviser John Bolton laid into President Donald Trump for his failure to immediately safeguard the United States from the coronavirus pandemic.

"You blame the president directly," said Blitzer.

"I think that the evidence is unmistakable, that the experts early on in January at the CDC, the National Institutes of Health, at the National Security Council, were sounding the alarm," said Bolton. "I think there was an empty chair in the Oval Office because the president did not want to hear bad news about Xi Jinping, his friend. He did not want to hear bad news about the cover-up of the virus in China or its potential effect on the China trade deal he wants so much. And he didn't want to hear about the potential impact of a pandemic on the American economy and its effect on his re-election."

