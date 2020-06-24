Jim Jordan scolded by Dem lawmaker for not wearing a mask during Judiciary Committee hearing

During a hearing in front of the House Judiciary Committee this Wednesday, two lawyers acting as witnesses for the Justice Department detailed their concerns about political interference in high-profile cases, including those President Trump longtime associate, Roger Stone.

According to Washington Post reporter Felicia Sonmez, the hearing was interrupted when Democratic lawmaker took a moment to chastise Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for not wearing a mask.

“Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-Fla.) just chastised Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) for not wearing a mask during Judiciary hearing,” Sonmez tweeted. “Jordan responds: ‘The unmasking this committee should be concerned about is the unmasking that took place at the end of the Obama administration.'”