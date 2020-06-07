John Bolton’s tell-all book will be out this month

Washington Post reporter David Nakamura revealed Sunday that former national security adviser, John Bolton, will finally be able to release his tell-all book about his life in President Donald Trump’s administration this month.

The book, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” was scheduled to be released in March, but the White House has fought it, saying that the book had several examples of classified information within the pages.

“The manuscript may not be published or otherwise disclosed without the deletion of this classified information,” wrote Ellen Knight, the National Security Council’s senior director for records.

Finally, after a lawsuit and a series of arguments with the classification staff, Bolton’s book will publish June 23.

“The 592-page book is expected to provide an unvarnished and caustic account of life inside the White House from the national security adviser’s perspective. It is expected to describe the president’s decision-making process, his warring advisers and a number of foreign policy topics, from Ukraine and Venezuela to North Korea and Iran,” said the Post.

