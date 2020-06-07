Quantcast
John Bolton’s tell-all book will be out this month

1 min ago

Washington Post reporter David Nakamura revealed Sunday that former national security adviser, John Bolton, will finally be able to release his tell-all book about his life in President Donald Trump’s administration this month.

The book, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” was scheduled to be released in March, but the White House has fought it, saying that the book had several examples of classified information within the pages.

“The manuscript may not be published or otherwise disclosed without the deletion of this classified information,” wrote Ellen Knight, the National Security Council’s senior director for records.

Finally, after a lawsuit and a series of arguments with the classification staff, Bolton’s book will publish June 23.

“The 592-page book is expected to provide an unvarnished and caustic account of life inside the White House from the national security adviser’s perspective. It is expected to describe the president’s decision-making process, his warring advisers and a number of foreign policy topics, from Ukraine and Venezuela to North Korea and Iran,” said the Post.

Read the full report at the Washington Post.


Trump finally admits that his poll numbers are failing

15 mins ago

June 7, 2020

President Donald Trump finally reached realized and recognized that he has a problem.

In a Sunday tweet, he admitted that his poll numbers are in the toilet. A new poll was released by the Wall Street Journal over the weekend showing him eight points down nationally, but more importantly, Trump is losing by at least eight points in key swing states.

The reason for the catastrophic numbers, however, has nothing to do with accepting his own flaws about Black protesters and failures in the COVID-19 crisis. Instead, he blamed the Democrats.

"If I wasn’t constantly harassed for three years by fake and illegal investigations, Russia, Russia, Russia, and the Impeachment Hoax, I’d be up by 25 points on Sleepy Joe and the Do Nothing Democrats. Very unfair, but it is what it is!!!" Trump tweeted.

Trump campaign desperately searching for ways to change the subject: report

33 mins ago

June 7, 2020

Axios reported Sunday that the White House is desperately searching for a "new theme" as they continue to alienate key voters with attacks on Black Lives Matter protesters.

Another poll was released over the weekend showing former Vice President Joe Biden leading nationally by eight points and leading in swing states by eight points as well.

"They're deeply concerned about 'brutal' internal polling for the president in the aftermath of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and George Floyd's killing," said Axios.

