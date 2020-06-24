Judge in Flynn case delays all proceedings after Circuit court order to dismiss charges

On Wednesday, according to Politico reporter Kyle Cheney, District Judge Emmet Sullivan, the judge presiding over the case of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, has issued an order delaying all proceedings in the matter.

This comes after a three-judge panel of the D.C. Court of Appeals, led by Trump-appointed Judge Neomi Rao, ordered Sullivan to comply with the Justice Department motion to dismiss the case.

According to Cheney, such a move could be in anticipation of an appeal or an en banc rehearing of the D.C. Circuit panel’s decision.