Judge in Flynn case delays all proceedings after Circuit court order to dismiss charges

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, according to Politico reporter Kyle Cheney, District Judge Emmet Sullivan, the judge presiding over the case of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, has issued an order delaying all proceedings in the matter.

This comes after a three-judge panel of the D.C. Court of Appeals, led by Trump-appointed Judge Neomi Rao, ordered Sullivan to comply with the Justice Department motion to dismiss the case.

According to Cheney, such a move could be in anticipation of an appeal or an en banc rehearing of the D.C. Circuit panel’s decision.


John Bolton slams Trump for ‘turning a blind eye’ to coronavirus: ‘There was an empty chair in the Oval Office’

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

On CNN Wednesday, in an interview with anchor Wolf Blitzer, former National Security Adviser John Bolton laid into President Donald Trump for his failure to immediately safeguard the United States from the coronavirus pandemic.

"You blame the president directly," said Blitzer.

"I think that the evidence is unmistakable, that the experts early on in January at the CDC, the National Institutes of Health, at the National Security Council, were sounding the alarm," said Bolton. "I think there was an empty chair in the Oval Office because the president did not want to hear bad news about Xi Jinping, his friend. He did not want to hear bad news about the cover-up of the virus in China or its potential effect on the China trade deal he wants so much. And he didn't want to hear about the potential impact of a pandemic on the American economy and its effect on his re-election."

Tuscon chief offers to resign over ‘horrible’ video of Hispanic man dying in police custody

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that the Tuscon Chief of Police is offering to step down after the release of a video showing a Hispanic man dying in police custody after begging for water and complaining he can't breathe.

"Carlos Ingram-Lopez, 27, died on April 21, after authorities restrained him with his head on the ground for more than 12 minutes.," reported Pilar Melendez. "His grandmother had called 911 to report a domestic disturbance, Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said in a Wednesday press conference." The incident has parallels to the case of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for 8 minutes.

It’s ‘looking pretty dire – pretty apocalyptic’: Doctor says Texas COVID-19 spike is so bad he doesn’t ‘see what brings us back’

Published

21 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

Things are looking bad in Texas. In fact, things are looking so bad in Texas that one doctor called it outright "apocalyptic."

The shutdown order expired in the middle of May and like many states, Texas was up and running in time for citizens to celebrate Memorial Day weekend. Weeks later, cases have exploded with more than 5,000 cases Tuesday and another 5,000 cases on Wednesday. Houston will reach its limit of ICU beds by Thursday.

June 16, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot claimed, "we are now in a situation we are co-existing with COVID-19 and we do not have to choose between either returning to jobs or protecting health care. We do have the tools and the strategies in place where we can achieve both of those ends."

