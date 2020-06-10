Kayleigh McEnany mounts defense of Trump’s attack on elderly protester: ‘Questions need to be asked’
White House Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany argued on Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory about a 75-year-old man who was pushed to the ground by police are questions that “need to be asked.”
In a tweet on Tuesday, the president suggested video of Martin Gugino being forced to the pavement by police could have been a plot by ANTIFA even though the man suffered a skull fracture. The conspiracy theory was traced by to a reporter for OAN who also writes for the Russian propaganda outlet Sputnik.
“The president was raising questions based on a report that he saw,” McEnany told Fox News on Wednesday. “Other questions that need to be asked. In every case, we can’t jump on one side without looking at all the facts that play.”
“This individual had some very questionable tweets,” she continued. “Some profanity-laden tweets about police officers.”
McEnany went on to say that the president does not “condone any sort of violence.”
“But there are a lot of questions in that case,” she remarked. “In fact, you have 56 police officers who resigned in protest of how their fellow officers were treated. So, I think we need to ask why those officers resigned, what happened, what facts were on the ground. The president was just raising some of those questions.”
