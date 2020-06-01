Kayleigh McEnany blames Antifa for Trump’s refusal to give Oval Office address on George Floyd
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday blamed Antifa for President Donald Trump’s refusal to give an Oval Office address to the nation in the wake of George Floyd’s apparent killing by Minneapolis police.
During an appearance on Fox & Friends, McEnany was asked if the president would try to heal the nation with a primetime address from the White House.
“This is the time that we look to our leader,” Fox News host Steve Doocy explained. “We want this to stop. How does the president fix this?”
McEnany fixated on the rioting and looting that has taken place as a result of Floyd’s death.
“This president has been very clear that we need law and order in this country,” the press secretary insisted. “He’s taken extraordinary action, talking about activating the National Guard as we saw happen in Minnesota, criminalizing interstate travel that is geared towards inciting violence, making sure that those individuals are prosecuted, labeling Antifa as a domestic terrorist entity.”
According to McEnany, Trump “is the law and order president.”
“Many are asking the president to give an Oval Office address on these riots because our country is just experiencing so much chaos right now,” Fox News co-host Ainsley Earhardt wondered.
“The president has addressed this repeatedly,” McEnany replied. “The first day he saw this video he addressed the horrific death of George Floyd. He’s addressed the issue of law and order in our streets.”
“But here’s the thing, Ainsley, a national Oval Office address is not going to stop Antifa,” she added. “What’s going to stop Antifa is action. And this president is committed to acting on this.”
DR Congo reports fresh Ebola outbreak
DR Congo reported a fresh Ebola outbreak in its northwest on Monday, the latest health emergency for a country already fighting an epidemic of the deadly fever in the east as well as a surging number of coronavirus infections.
The 11th Ebola outbreak in the vast central African country's history comes just weeks before it had hoped to declare the end of the 10th in the east.
Health Minister Eteni Longondo said that "four people have already died" from Ebola in a district of the northwestern city of Mbandaka.
"The National Institute of Biomedical Research (INRB) has confirmed to me that samples from Mbandaka tested positive for Ebola," Longondo told a press conference on Monday.
Minneapolis officials move towards blaming George Floyd for his own death as the case gets lost in turmoil
One week ago today, George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis by a police officer named Derek Chauvin in front of numerous bystanders. This black man's execution was so brutal and the white policeman who did it was so arrogant, knowing he was being filmed as he did it, that seemed to symbolize the entire history of racial violence in America.
Activism
Former NYPD commissioner Bernard Kerik on George Floyd’s killing: ‘Those things happen’
Disgraced former NYPD commissioner Bernard Kerik on Monday suggested that there is coordination between presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and so-called "terrorists" because they rioted after the death of George Floyd.
"How does this happen?" Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo asked Kerik. "Tell me about the NYPD, tell me about racism in this country if you can identify it. I mean, can you see a situation where an innocent man is killed, murdered? How does this happen?"
"Well, it happens because you have some cop that was an idiot," Kerik explained. "Some cop that may have been a racist. Some cop that had, you know, some agenda. Who knows?"