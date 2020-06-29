Kayleigh McEnany walks out as reporter asks why Trump hasn’t condemned ‘white power’ yet
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is refusing to say if President Donald Trump thinks it’s good that the South lost the Civil War, and would not answer a question made as she was leaving about his “white power” tweet.
Asked by a reporter President Trump’s views on the outcome of the Civil War, McEnany would not answer the question directly, calling it “absurd.” She was happy to praise Confederate statues as “art” and “history.”
Asked if Trump believes "it was a good thing that the South lost the Civil War," McEnany doesn't directly answer but calls the question "absurd" and says, "he's proud of the United States of America." pic.twitter.com/mxJJKtCwmG
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 29, 2020
Minutes later, after attacking The New York Times and The Washington Post, McEnany abruptly left the podium but refused to stop when a reporter asked why President Trump has yet to condemn “white power” after he tweeted a video on Sunday of his supporters screaming the phrase.
McEnany responds to Q seeking clarity about whether Trump was briefed about intel indicating Russia offered bounties for US troops by attacking the Times, then abruptly ends the news conference while ignoring a shouted Q about why Trump hasn't yet "condemned 'white power'" pic.twitter.com/3xFDKqIqIv
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 29, 2020
Trump banks on a replay of 2016 as his poll numbers sink
His poll numbers sinking four months from the US presidential election, Donald Trump invoked his 2016 victory Monday, saying he is confident history will repeat itself on November 3.
"Sorry to inform the Do Nothing Democrats, but I am getting VERY GOOD internal Polling Numbers," he tweeted, without saying what they were.
"Just like 2016, the @nytimes Polls are Fake! The @FoxNews Polls are a JOKE!" he added, pointing to national polls that four years ago had Democrat Hillary Clinton winning the presidency.
Over the past several weeks, however, all national polls have pointed in the same direction: Trump well behind his Democratic rival Joe Biden.
White House to hold briefing for House Republicans on Russian bounty story — Trump says ‘isn’t credible’
President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday night to claim that the bombshell report about Russia offering a bounty for the heads of American troops in Afghanistan was probably fake news, and that his intelligence advisers deemed it "not credible." But now the GOP is getting a briefing on it.
"Intel just reported to me that they did not find this info credible, and therefore did not report it to me or @VP. Possibly another fabricated Russia Hoax, maybe by the Fake News @nytimesbooks, wanting to make Republicans look bad!!!" he tweeted.
Trump's former acting Director of National Intelligence from Feb. 20 to May 26 also said that he'd never heard the report, though reports from the New York Times said that spies and commandos knew about the information back in January of 2020, so it's possible Grenell wasn't there yet. Joseph Maguire was briefly the acting DNI for Trump from Aug. 16, 2019 to Feb 20, 2020.