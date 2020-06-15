Quantcast
Kellyanne Conway reveals Trump rally will conduct temperature checks and distribute masks

Published

1 min ago

on

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Monday announced some of the coronavirus safety measures that will be taken at President Donald Trump’s upcoming rally in Tulsa.

Conway told reporters at the White House that the Trump campaign will conduct temperature checks in addition to distributing hand sanitizer and face masks to attendees.

She said that the measures are “recognition that there are guidelines in place that should be followed.”

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News on Monday that face masks would be “optional” at the rally. But White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow has said that attendees should “probably” wear masks.

