Kellyanne Conway’s daughter raises eyebrows with anti-Trump TikTok posts: ‘She’s got to be the leaker’

Published

21 mins ago

on

In a series of tweets late Monday night the New York Times’ Taylor Lorenz posted TikTok videos that appear to have been made by the daughter of Donald Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway and conservative lawyer George Conway where she claims her parentage and then mocks the president and his followers.

In one of the videos, which can be seen below, Claudia Conway– whose TikTok handle is @shortfakeblonde — complains about fans of the president clogging up her comments proclaiming “Trump 2020!”

In another, she dances and encourages TikTok viewers to give restaurants and other businesses owned by the president one-star reviews.

Here are some of the clips:

And here are a few reactions:

2020 Election

