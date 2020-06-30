Kellyanne Conway’s daughter raises eyebrows with anti-Trump TikTok posts: ‘She’s got to be the leaker’

In a series of tweets late Monday night the New York Times’ Taylor Lorenz posted TikTok videos that appear to have been made by the daughter of Donald Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway and conservative lawyer George Conway where she claims her parentage and then mocks the president and his followers.

In one of the videos, which can be seen below, Claudia Conway– whose TikTok handle is @shortfakeblonde — complains about fans of the president clogging up her comments proclaiming “Trump 2020!”

In another, she dances and encourages TikTok viewers to give restaurants and other businesses owned by the president one-star reviews.

Here are some of the clips:

Kellyanne Conway’s daughter is an outspoken leftist TikToker. “Believe it or not, you can have your own opinions simply by educating yourself,” she says in one video https://t.co/BLKEWuj1S2 pic.twitter.com/J807CAE95x — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 30, 2020

Honestly it would be so hard to have a famous parent in politics, especially if their politics didn’t match your own pic.twitter.com/fuKVU8qmsn — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 30, 2020

To ppl being like “NYT journalist trying to expose her.” Claudia and I are mutuals and I literally talked to her. Also she’s been posting vids shouting out her fam on TikTok w/ tens of thousands of views, she wants followers/views and is outspoken abt her own beliefs. Don’t hate! pic.twitter.com/195Fm72C4h — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 30, 2020

And here are a few reactions:

finding out that kellyanne conway’s daughter is on tiktok and is super anti trump and has dozens of pro BLM tiktoks and tiktoks telling trump supporters to go fuck themselves is the bright spot of 2020 that i didn’t know i was going to get but def needed — annabelle greer 🦕 (@annabellegreer) June 30, 2020

What a time to be alive — Tweetmonger™️ Certified Bunker Inspector (@DwayneFuhlhage) June 30, 2020

The fact Kellyanne Conway’s daughter is a tiktok queen who supports BLM and forms educated opinions. We love to see it — ACAB (๑╹ω╹๑ ) (@B0yblue_) June 30, 2020

I bet Kellyanne Conway was mortified when she found out her daughter feels the same way about Trump as she does privately. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) June 30, 2020

Ivanka can’t dance. — JMP (@walterreed1969) June 30, 2020

She is totally different than both of her parents pic.twitter.com/AkDSzPPg00 — ChicanoRebellion (@norcalmexican81) June 30, 2020

It's cool that her parents have raised a free thinker. Good for them. — chris mandra (@kataStatik) June 30, 2020

I’m waiting for the Corgies to start dragging KellyAnne on Snapchat — Sophia (@lostinnyc_1) June 30, 2020

NO. THEY. DON’T. — I don’t think all is well 🥀 (@JelliDonut) June 30, 2020

I guess she agrees with her dad on this one. — Juliet Jeske (@JulietJeske) June 30, 2020

Also given the weirdness between the Conway parents. At least George is trying to help the Dems this time around. I can’t imagine being the kid of someone in this admin though. — Elle Bee Are (@elle_bee_are) June 30, 2020

And her father's sense of humor (I hope) — Talk to Paw (@ma_makosh) June 30, 2020

This is awesome and why don’t more people know about this — Sarah B (@kittyinthecitee) June 30, 2020

Finding out Kellyanne Conway's daughter is a hardcore BLM supporter is proof Gen Z is the most chaotic good generation that has ever existed — Katie (@kmag1998) June 30, 2020

Wouldn’t be surprised if they divorce when the kids go to college. Melania will probably leave Trump when Barron is 18 — Paola Luchsinger (@LuchsingerP16) June 30, 2020