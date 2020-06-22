Quantcast
‘Knows he’s gonna lose big time’: Trump slammed for pivoting ‘hard to voter suppression’ in AM Twitter meltdown

Published

10 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump is under fire after kicking off the week with several tweets critics say are attempts at voter suppression. Barely a day and a half after his disastrous Tulsa rally, which less than 6200 people attended, according to an official estimate, the President is clearly concerned about his re-election prospects.

Monday morning President Trump tweeted out a link to a far right wing website quoting Attorney General Bill Barr’s false claim voting by mail “absolutely opens the floodgates to fraud.”

The President added: “This will be the Election disaster of our time. Mail-In Ballots will lead to a RIGGED ELECTION!”

There is zero evidence of this.

Minutes later, Trump fired off an all-caps tweet, insisting – again without evidence – foreign countries will print “millions” of mail-in ballots, rigging the election.

Five states are vote-by-mail only: Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah.  Several other states offer vote-by-mail. There is nearly zero voter fraud.

On Twitter some noted the safeguards in place to prevent voter fraud.

Others accused Trump of lying.

Some noted Trump knows he’s going to lose the election.

Some warned Trump might not leave quietly.

Some expressed grave concern.

Some warned he might be planning to contest the election.

Some just mocked the President.

Some warned Trump is asking for foreign interference again.

And some accused him of engaging in voter suppression.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
