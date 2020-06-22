‘Knows he’s gonna lose big time’: Trump slammed for pivoting ‘hard to voter suppression’ in AM Twitter meltdown

President Donald Trump is under fire after kicking off the week with several tweets critics say are attempts at voter suppression. Barely a day and a half after his disastrous Tulsa rally, which less than 6200 people attended, according to an official estimate, the President is clearly concerned about his re-election prospects.

Monday morning President Trump tweeted out a link to a far right wing website quoting Attorney General Bill Barr’s false claim voting by mail “absolutely opens the floodgates to fraud.”

The President added: “This will be the Election disaster of our time. Mail-In Ballots will lead to a RIGGED ELECTION!”

There is zero evidence of this.

Minutes later, Trump fired off an all-caps tweet, insisting – again without evidence – foreign countries will print “millions” of mail-in ballots, rigging the election.

RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

Five states are vote-by-mail only: Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah. Several other states offer vote-by-mail. There is nearly zero voter fraud.

On Twitter some noted the safeguards in place to prevent voter fraud.

FACT CHECK: Absentee/mail-in ballots are printed with bar codes for tracking. CONTEXT ALERT: @realDonaldTrump is the only candidate for president who has repeatedly solicited foreign assistance for his re-election campaign. https://t.co/XlSebORsXf — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) June 22, 2020

Others accused Trump of lying.

EVERY WORD OF THIS IS A LIE. https://t.co/xtUZxClq3N — Richard Stengel (@stengel) June 22, 2020

Some noted Trump knows he’s going to lose the election.

I guess Trump realizes now there's no way he's going to win. Funny that he declares foreign intervention to affect the election the "scandal of our times," though. pic.twitter.com/rKp8wxOuhL — emptywheel (@emptywheel) June 22, 2020

Trump knows he’s gonna lose big time, so he’s already creating the excuse why. We’ve had mail-in voting for many previous elections. Trump votes by mail. Don’t let him gaslight you! — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) June 22, 2020

Some warned Trump might not leave quietly.

Trump telling us on June 22, 2020 he will NOT be accepting the election results come November 3. Does anyone think There will be a normal transition of power come January?! There won't be. But I can 100% assure you that Trump will be removed from White House Jan 20, 2021 at Noon — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 22, 2020

Some expressed grave concern.

this genuinely scares the shit out of me, I just hope it’s a bunch of bluster https://t.co/Gm5OdnF59u — Dylan Scott (@dylanlscott) June 22, 2020

If mail-in ballots are disproportionately sought by Democrats, election night counts may show Trump leading in some states, only for that lead to vanish as mail-in ballots are counted. Trump is telegraphing how he might respond to that. Pretty scary stuff. https://t.co/Daq3KGBvMf — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) June 22, 2020

This is a set up tweet. Pay attention. https://t.co/0sY7k0F0NX — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) June 22, 2020

Some warned he might be planning to contest the election.

Trump's laying the groundwork for an election challenge. Barr's corrupt enough to help him do it. That's why the House must impeach Barr. Even if the Senate won't convict it puts down a historical marker that this is not OK and creates a factual record exposing Barr's corruption. https://t.co/tj5bU7gyrr — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 22, 2020

Some just mocked the President.

Can someone get him a burp cloth? He’s spitting up again. https://t.co/r99UvHcMgY — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 22, 2020

When you say millions do you actually mean 6200s? Trying to apply your Tulsa math to future Trump predictions. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 22, 2020

IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES! pic.twitter.com/Kk6e0iGZSC — Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️‍🌈 (@JediCounselor) June 22, 2020

Some warned Trump is asking for foreign interference again.

This tweet serves two purposes. 1) It makes his base weary of the election results, and 2) It's a direct request to China and Russia to print out and send in fake mail-in ballots in order to create a scandal surrounding his election loss. He'll then claim he predicted this. https://t.co/5aRAXneLox — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) June 22, 2020

And some accused him of engaging in voter suppression.

After Trump's Tulsa flop of a rally where he had less than a third turnout, Trump now is 100% sure he can NOT win in November if it's his base versus Americans. So now Trump pivots hard to voter suppression and trying to delegitimize the results of the election https://t.co/hTR4zwD9RW — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 22, 2020

And so begins the 2020 Trump campaign voter suppression effort. When he loses he needs to lose big, because this clown will just moan about 'voter fraud' in November. He'll probably even mention it in whatever brainfart passes for a concession speech. https://t.co/Q7VWR7aO8F — Steven Nash (@nashienet) June 22, 2020