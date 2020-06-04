Quantcast
Connect with us

LeBron James rips Fox News anchor — and explains why their ‘treatment’ of minorities is driving protests

Published

1 min ago

on

NBA basketball player LeBron James

Basketball superstar LeBron James called out a Fox News personality on Friday.

James retweeted a video of Laura Ingraham defending white quarterback Drew Brees, who stands with Donald Trump on the question of whether sports players should be allowed to take a knee to protest police violence. The video also included historical Ingraham criticizing James, who is black, for having political views and suggesting he “shut up and dribble.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you still haven’t figured out why the protesting is going on. Why we’re acting as we are is because we are simply F-N tired of this treatment right here!” James posted.

“Can we break it down for you any simpler than this right here????” he asked, with a facepalm emoji.

“And to my people don’t worry I won’t stop until I see CHANGE!!!” he vowed.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

GOP senator announces he’ll block two Trump nominees until he gets answers on fired watchdogs

Published

29 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

On Thursday, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) announced that he would block two Trump administration nominees until the president conveys to him the reasons for firing inspectors general.

Trump, Grassley warned, is "flouting" federal laws protecting inspectors general and requiring the executive branch to submit cause for termination to Congress — and said "All I want is a reason" for why they were fired.

Im placing holds on 2 Trump Admin noms until I get reasons 4firing 2 agency watchdogs as required by law Not 1st time ive raised alarm when admins flout IG protection law Obama did same& got same earfull from me All I want is a reason 4 firing these ppl CHECKS&BALANCES

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Black lives don’t matter’: Panic in Newport Beach after man pulls gun on protesters

Published

36 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Police say a man brandished a handgun at a demonstrator during a protest in Newport Beach, California, this Wednesday afternoon, and now they're looking for more possible victims, ABC7 reports.

According to witnesses, a shirtless white man with a gun approached a black man and shouted "black lives don't matter." When the man confronted the suspect, the suspect pointed the gun at him and then ran away.

"The suspect and victim were involved in a verbal altercation when the suspect brandished a black handgun from his backpack and fled from the area," the police department said in a press release.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pathetic Trump tries to reshoot reality so we won’t know he’s a wimpy ‘Bunker Boy’

Published

45 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Whatever the specifics of what Donald Trump's diagnosis may be, from the moment protesters started to hit the streets to denounce police brutality, one thing was certain: The president's brainworms would direct his energies away from doing anything useful and toward the task of managing his ego, relying on the reality TV tricks he mistakes for the real work of presidenting.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image