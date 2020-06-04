LeBron James rips Fox News anchor — and explains why their ‘treatment’ of minorities is driving protests

Basketball superstar LeBron James called out a Fox News personality on Friday.

James retweeted a video of Laura Ingraham defending white quarterback Drew Brees, who stands with Donald Trump on the question of whether sports players should be allowed to take a knee to protest police violence. The video also included historical Ingraham criticizing James, who is black, for having political views and suggesting he “shut up and dribble.”

“If you still haven’t figured out why the protesting is going on. Why we’re acting as we are is because we are simply F-N tired of this treatment right here!” James posted.

“Can we break it down for you any simpler than this right here????” he asked, with a facepalm emoji.

“And to my people don’t worry I won’t stop until I see CHANGE!!!” he vowed.