Legal expert has fascinating theory to explain the DOJ ‘doxxing’ John Bolton

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against former National Security Advisor John Bolton, seeking to prevent the distribution of his upcoming book, which the Trump administration says has classified information.

The book, titled The Room Where It Happened, is scheduled to be released next Tuesday.

Law Prof. Rick Hasen was perplexed by the lawsuit since it was unlikely to prevent the contents of the book from being revealed. He suggested the lawsuit may have had an audience of one: the president of the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there may have been darker motivations at stake.

Attorney Lupe B Luppen, who operates the popular Twitter account @nycsouthpaw, noted one fascinating detail.

For my money, this probably explains why they ended up doxxing him. https://t.co/8nEvTwOO55 https://t.co/epwtjlhQ4o — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) June 16, 2020

Luppen wasn’t the only person to notice the detail.

ADVERTISEMENT

What an appalling attack on freedom of speech by the Trump administration. The Justice Department may have been trying to dox John Bolton & subject him to harassment by Trump fanatics with this lawsuit over his book, all because he's threatening to reveal damning info about Trump https://t.co/yOnEPpTUBN — Stephen Wolf (@PoliticsWolf) June 16, 2020