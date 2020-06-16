Quantcast
Legal expert has fascinating theory to explain the DOJ ‘doxxing’ John Bolton

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against former National Security Advisor John Bolton, seeking to prevent the distribution of his upcoming book, which the Trump administration says has classified information.

The book, titled The Room Where It Happened, is scheduled to be released next Tuesday.

Law Prof. Rick Hasen was perplexed by the lawsuit since it was unlikely to prevent the contents of the book from being revealed. He suggested the lawsuit may have had an audience of one: the president of the United States.

However, there may have been darker motivations at stake.

Attorney Lupe B Luppen, who operates the popular Twitter account @nycsouthpaw, noted one fascinating detail.

Luppen wasn’t the only person to notice the detail.

The United States vs John Bolton, edited to remove Ambassador Bolton’s home address

