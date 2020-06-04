Lindsey Graham lashes out at Mattis for criticizing Trump — and suggests he’s been duped by the ‘liberal media’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Thursday lashed out at Gen. James Mattis, President Donald Trump’s former Defense secretary.
Writing an op-ed in The Atlantic on Wednesday, the Mattis highlighted the president’s tendency toward fascism and authoritarianism. It prompted Graham to tell the general he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.
“To General Mattis, I think you’re missing something here, my friend. You’re missing the fact that the liberal media has taken every event in the last three-and-a-half years and laid it at the president’s feet,” Graham said on Fox News, according to Axios.
ADVERTISEMENT
Graham claimed that the president, who was reportedly rushed to the presidential bunker to protect him from the protesters, is under siege nonstop.
“You don’t quite understand that from the time President Trump wakes up until he goes to bed, there’s an effort to destroy his presidency,” Graham lamented. “It is so fashionable to blame President Trump for every wrong in America.”
He went on to acknowledge that Trump does hold some blame, but most of the blame is mere propaganda.
“I’m not saying he’s blameless, but I am saying that you’re buying into a narrative that I think is, quite frankly, unfair,” Graham said.
See the video below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) lashed out at Gen. James Mattis, President Donald Trump's former Defense secretary. Writing an op-ed in The Atlantic on Wednesday, the general highlighted the president's tendency toward fascism and authoritarianism. It prompted Graham to tell the general he doesn't know what he's talking about.
"To General Mattis, I think you're missing something here, my friend. You're missing the fact that the liberal media has taken every event in the last three-and-a-half years and laid it at the president's feet," Graham said on Fox News, according to Axios.
A police shooting in the California city of Vallejo has a community on edge, according to a report from NBC Bay Area.
Sean Monterrosa, 22, was kneeling when a Vallejo police officer shot and killed him. The shooting happened while police were trying to stop looters from invading a local Walmart.
"This individual appeared to be running toward the black sedan, but suddenly stopped, taking a kneeling position, and placing his hands above his waist, revealing what appeared to be the butt of a handgun," Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams said.
Former House Republican Congressional Committee Investigative Counsel Sophia Nelson this week published a scathing column about her former party in which she encouraged Americans to simply give up hope that it will ever properly serve as a check on President Donald Trump.
In her latest Daily Beast column, Nelson called the GOP "hopeless" and declared that "the party of Lincoln is dead, dead, dead" after so many of its members stayed silent in the wake of Trump's widely panned photo-op stunt at St. John's Church in Washington D.C.