Lindsey Graham lashes out at Mattis for criticizing Trump — and suggests he’s been duped by the ‘liberal media’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Thursday lashed out at Gen. James Mattis, President Donald Trump’s former Defense secretary.

Writing an op-ed in The Atlantic on Wednesday, the Mattis highlighted the president’s tendency toward fascism and authoritarianism. It prompted Graham to tell the general he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

“To General Mattis, I think you’re missing something here, my friend. You’re missing the fact that the liberal media has taken every event in the last three-and-a-half years and laid it at the president’s feet,” Graham said on Fox News, according to Axios.

Graham claimed that the president, who was reportedly rushed to the presidential bunker to protect him from the protesters, is under siege nonstop.

“You don’t quite understand that from the time President Trump wakes up until he goes to bed, there’s an effort to destroy his presidency,” Graham lamented. “It is so fashionable to blame President Trump for every wrong in America.”

He went on to acknowledge that Trump does hold some blame, but most of the blame is mere propaganda.

“I’m not saying he’s blameless, but I am saying that you’re buying into a narrative that I think is, quite frankly, unfair,” Graham said.

