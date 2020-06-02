Quantcast
Connect with us

Lindsey Graham pushes back on Trump’s antifa-bashing rhetoric – and praises Obama’s police reforms

Published

2 mins ago

on

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing this Tuesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) acknowledged that George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers was a “wake up call” for the country, adding that he wants to get to the “root cause” of police violence against African American men.

Graham said that he’s sure “antifa” has a role to play in the rioting and looting, “but I’m old enough to remember 1968, like many of you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Antifa was not around in 1968 that I know of,” Graham said, adding that violence is a chain-reaction phenomenon where a small group of instigators come on the scene and “other people follow in kind.”

“The overwhelming issue for us is after you stop the rioting, which we will, what are you going to do about the problem that led to the protest?” Graham said.

“I think this committee has a unique opportunity to build on some things that the Obama administration did, and ask ourselves some hard questions.”

Watch the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

C-SPAN caller chews out Christian ‘opportunist’ Ralph Reed after he praises Trump’s Bible photo op

Published

23 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

Former Republican Rep. Ralph Reed, a leader in the conservative Christian movement, on Tuesday defended President Donald Trump's decision to attack peaceful protesters so that he could hold a photo op with a Bible at St. John's Church.

"As an American, I was glad that he went there," Reed told C-SPAN's Washington Journal. "It was symbolic but that's important. The things that he does with the bully pulpit of his office conveys a message and the message was, I believe, we' re not going to allow our country to be run over by rioters and looters and terrorists."

"The president has a responsibility and takes the oath of office with his hand on a Bible to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States," he added.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Joe Biden slams Trump for teargassing Americans at DC church: He held up a Bible – I just wish he’d open one

Published

30 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden blasted President Donald Trump for teargassing Americans protesting the police killing of George Floyd, while peacefully standing in D.C.'s Lafayette Park and at the famous St. John's church. After clearing the area, Trump walked to the church for a photo-op, and held up a Bible.

Biden slammed Trump for "brandishing" the Bible and said: "I just wish he'd open it every once in awhile."

"If he opened it he could have learned something."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Former NBA player overcomes ‘crippling anxiety’ for protests: ‘We are tired of the tyranny of police’ and Donald Trump

Published

31 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

Former NBA player Royce White overcame his anxiety to lead protests over the weekend in Minneapolis.

Speaking to CNN Tuesday, White noted that if only people listened to football star Colin Kaepernick, who peacefully protested by taking a knee during the "National Anthem" sung at games, this would not have happened. He was trying to raise awareness about police brutality and the disproportionate attacks on people of color at the hands of police. At the time, conservatives, including President Donald Trump, blasted him for the protest, ignoring the reason for doing it and focusing instead on how he refused to stand for the song.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image