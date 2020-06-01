Quantcast
Listen: Here is the leaked audio of Trump’s ‘unhinged’ call with mayors and governors

Published

1 min ago

on

In a teleconference call with governors and mayors on Monday amid escalating protests throughout the United States, President Donald Trump ranted against their “weak” leadership and urged officials to ramp up arrests, according to audio obtained by CNN.

The president also said of New York City protests, “They took over the police department. Police were running down with sirens and they — I have never seen anything like it, and the whole world was laughing…. All of a sudden, and I said you got to use the National Guard. And they did.”

Trump also said, “I live in Manhattan. What’s going on in Manhattan?…. I don’t what’s going on in Manhattan, but it’s terrible, it is terrible…. Because it’s Manhattan, it gets a lot of press.”

According to Jim Roberts, one participant on the call described Trump’s words as “unhinged.”

